Trade Faes Farma, S.A. - FAE CFD

About FAES Farma SA

Faes Farma SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company specializes in the research, production, distribution and sale of prescription and generic drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, food supplements and personal care treatments, as well as raw materials for the pharmaceutical use. The Company’s research lines are mainly focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of allergy, venous insufficiency and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. In addition, it provides animal nutrition products. The Company operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Mexico, among others. It controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Laboratorios Vitoria SA, Laboratorios Veris SA, Lazlo International SA, Ingaso Farm SLU, Esfion SA and Biotecnet I MAS D SA.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, FAES Farma SA revenues increased 5% to EUR398.6M. Net income increased 15% to EUR83.2M. Revenues reflect Speciality Pharmaceuticals segment increase of 5% to EUR336.8M, Nutrition & Animals Care Products segment increase of 6% to EUR60.3M, Domestic Market (Spain) segment increase of 11% to EUR307.3M. Net income benefited from Provisions decrease of 74% to EUR1.5M (expense).

Equity composition

05/2005, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held. 03/2006, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held. 01/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 04/2007, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held. 04/2008, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held. 03/2009, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 8 shares held. => Note section