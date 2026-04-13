Trade Eutelsat Communications - ETL CFD

About Eutelsat Communications SA

Eutelsat Communications SA is a France-based holding company that provides fixed satellite services. It provides four types of services, including broadcast services, such as direct-to-home and professional broadcasting; broadband services, comprising broadband Internet access; telecoms and data services to ensure permanent communications links from all points of the globe, establish or restore communications in an emergency and multicast content; as well as mobile and maritime communications, such as fleet management and on- and off-shore broadband maritime communications. It operates a fleet of satellites covering Europe, the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as parts of Asia and the Americas. It operates through Satelites Mexicanos SA de CV and Noorsat.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Eutelsat Communications SA revenues decreased 9% to EUR572.2M. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 21% to EUR166M. Revenues reflect Europe (Others) segment decrease of 14% to EUR148.4M, Italy segment decrease of 15% to EUR65.6M. Net income reflects Foreign-exchange impact increase from EUR9M (expense) to EUR9.6M (income).