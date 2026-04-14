Trade Eisai Co., Ltd. - 4523 CFD

About Eisai Co., Ltd

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in two business segments. The Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals for medical use, generic drugs, general medicines, among others. The segment operates in five regions including Japan, Americas (North America), China, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania), Asia and Latin America (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, ASEAN, Latin America). The Others segment is involved in license revenues and pharmaceutical raw materials business. The Company is also engaged in the provision of brands such as the anticancer drugs Lembima and Halaven on the nerve and oncology areas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Eisai Co., Ltd revenues increased 13% to Y565.33B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 34% to Y60.36B. Revenues reflect Other Business segment increase from Y43.85B to Y92.54B, Pharmaceutical Business segment increase of 3% to Y449.48B, China segment increase of 25% to Y83.14B, America segment increase of 13% to Y125.19B, Asia/Latin America segment increase of 10% to Y38.04B.

Equity composition

FY'99-02 WAS & FY'04 DWAS were estimated. FY'03 DWAS was adjusted to reflect reported DEPS. FY'04-06 1Q&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. 12/05 DPS estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 DWAS were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS = O/S. FY'11 Q3 DWAS estimated.