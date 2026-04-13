Trade Edison International - EIX CFD

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group). The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, as well as provides energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. SCE is a public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. SCE serves approximately 15 million customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison Energy Group is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Edison International and a holding company for Edison Energy, LLC (Edison Energy) which is engaged in the competitive business of providing data driven energy solutions to commercial, institutional and industrial customers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Edison International revenues increased 10% to $14.91B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 3% to $759M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was partially offset by Purchased power and fuel increase of 12% to $5.54B (expense), Depreciation increase of 13% to $2.22B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 4/11, 800M auth., 325,811,206 issd. Insiders own 0.14%. PO: NA. FY '00 & '01 Q's are restated dueto discontinued ops. FY '02 Qs are being restated due to change in accounting method. FY '03 Qs are restated due to a change in the accounting method. FY'99 Q's are reclassified.