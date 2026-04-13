HomeMarketsSharesDevon Energy

Trade Devon Energy - DVN CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-13 19:45:34
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close47.76
Open48.36
1-Year Change71.67%
Day's Range46.81 - 48.36

Trade Devon Energy - DVN CFD

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a world-leading independent energy company, based in Oklahoma, U.S. The company is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development, and transportation in the Unites States and Canada. Devon divides their activities into three segments: U.S., Canada and EnLink. The U.S. and Canada segments are mainly involved in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The EnLink segment provides gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation and marketing services to the upstream market. Devon's property portfolio features Barnett Shale, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Rockies Oil and STACK. Devon trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘DVN’ and is featured in the S&P 500 Index. Check out the Devon Energy share price chart at Capital.com for more investment opportunites within the petroleum industry.

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