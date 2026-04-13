Trade DBS - D05sg CFD

About DBS Group Holdings Ltd

DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (the Bank), which is engaged in a range of commercial banking and financial services, principally in Asia. The Company's segments include Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets and Others. Its Consumer Banking/ Wealth Management segment provides individual customers with a range of banking and related financial services. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment and insurance products. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products to institutional clients, including bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates and small and medium-sized businesses. Its Treasury Markets segment includes structuring, market-making and trading across a range of treasury products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, DBS Group Holdings Ltd interest income decreased 17% to SP$10.19B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 40% to SP$8.39B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 45% to SP$6.7B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Institutional Banking segment increase of 54% to SP$3.86B, Other segment increase from SP$0K to SP$1.24B.

Equity composition

08/1999, Scrip Issue, 50 new shares for every 1000 shares held.12/2008, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 2 shares held @ SGD 5.42 (Factor: 1.160117).