Trade Danone - BN CFD

About Danone SA

Danone SA is a France-based global food and beverage company. It operates through four segments: Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products (EDP), Waters and Specialized Nutrition, including Early Life Nutrition and Medical Nutrition. EDP produces and distributes fresh fermented dairy products and other dairy specialties, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers and organic products; Waters sells bottled water and water sold in small and large containers; Early Life Nutrition offers baby formula (infant milk formula, follow-on milk, growing up milks), milk and fruit-based desserts, cereals, jars of baby food and ready-made baby food; Advanced Medical Nutrition offers adult or pediatric clinical nutrition products to be taken orally or through a tube in the event of malnutrition related to illness or other causes. The Company’s brands portfolio includes Activia, Actimel, Alpro, Danette, Danonino, Danio, evian, Volvic, Nutrilon/Aptamil, Nutricia, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Danone SA revenues increased 3% to EUR24.28B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 2% to EUR1.9B. Revenues reflect Water segment increase of 10% to EUR3.96B, Essential Dairy & Plant-based segment increase of 2% to EUR13.09B, Specialized Nutrition segment increase of 1% to EUR7.23B, Europe & Noram segment increase of 3% to EUR11.73B.

Equity composition

06/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 04/2009, Company name changed from Groupe Danone SA. 04/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.037453 new share for every 1 share held. 06/2009, Rights Issue, 4 new shares for every 17 shares held @ EUR 24.73 (Factor: 1.05976).