Trade Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. - 1925 CFD

About Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. is engaged in the business of housing, commercial facilities and urban development. The Company's segments include Single-Family Houses Business, which consists of orders of single-family houses and sales of packages of new houses with land; Rental Housing Business, which consists of its operation in rental housing development, construction, management, operation and real estate agency services; Condominiums Business, which consists of development, sale and management of condominiums; Existing Home Business, which consists of renovation and real estate agency services; Commercial Facilities Business, which consists of development, construction, management and operation of commercial facilities, and Business and Corporate Facilities Business, which consists of development and construction of logistics, manufacturing facilities, medical and nursing facilities, and building, management and operation of temporary facilities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd revenues increased 5% to Y3.147T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 8% to Y167.49B. Revenues reflect Project facilities segment increase of 10% to Y834.99B, Rental housing segment increase of 7% to Y753.83B, Detached houses segment increase of 11% to Y405.6B. Net income benefited from Rental housing segment income increase of 15% to Y68.34B.

Equity composition

FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS&DWAS were estimated & used as o/s.