Trade Daikin Industries,Ltd. - 6367 CFD

About Daikin Industries, Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of air conditioners, refrigerators and chemical products. The Company operates in two business segments. Air Conditioner & Refrigerator segment manufactures, constructs and sells residential, commercial, marine air conditioners and refrigerator products. Chemical segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of chemical products, such as fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin and chemical machinery. The Company also conducts oil machinery business, special machinery business and electronic system business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Daikin Industries, Ltd. revenues increased 25% to Y2.302T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 39% to Y178.72B. Revenues reflect Air-Conditioning And Refrigeration Business segment increase of 24% to Y2.104T, Chemicals Operations segment increase of 33% to Y154.84B, Other Businesses segment increase of 27% to Y43.26B.

Equity composition

FY'05 & '06 & '08 1Q & 3Q WAS & O/S estimated. FY'04 1Q &3Q:Non-detail. FY'06 DWAS was estimated. FY'09 2Q DWAS estimated. FY'10 Q2 DWAS was estiamted.