Trade COSCO SHP SG - F83sg

About COSCO Shipping Interntnl(SNGPRE)Co Ltd

COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. is an integrated logistics service providers in South and Southeast Asia through its strategic acquisitions and investments. It is also involved in dry bulk shipping, ship repair and marine engineering as well as property management through various subsidiaries. The Company’s segments Shipping, Ship repair and marine related activities, Logistics and Property management. Its segments operate in two main geographical areas: Singapore and Malaysia. Its Singapore segment are principally in shipping, ship repair and marine engineering related activities, logistics, property management. The Company’s Malaysia segment is focused on logistics activities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, COSCO Shipping Interntnl(SNGPRE)Co Ltd revenues increased 7% to SP$198.5M. Net income increased from SP$8.3M to SP$30.1M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from G/L on Sale of Tangible & Intangible FA decrease from SP$635K (expense) to SP$165K (income).

Equity composition

02/2000, 5-for-1 Stock split.01/2006, 2-for-1 stock split