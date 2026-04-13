Trade Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. - CPS CFD
About Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. It operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. Its organizational structure includes a global automotive business and Advanced Technology Group. Its products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Its operations are conducted through approximately 129 owned, leased and consolidated joint venture facilities in 21 countries, North America includes Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States; Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand; Europe includes Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom; South America includes Brazil, of which 74 are predominantly manufacturing facilities and 55 have design, engineering, administrative or logistics designations.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc revenues decreased 2% to $2.33B. Net loss increased 21% to $322.8M. Revenues reflect Europe segment decrease of 12% to $518.2M, Asia Pacific segment decrease of 2% to $458.3M, Other segment decrease of 14% to $330M, Poland segment decrease of 12% to $168.4M. Higher net loss reflects Interest expense, net of interest increase of 23% to $71.1M (expense).
Equity composition
Common Stock $.001 Par, 05/11, 190M auth., 18,382,012 issd. Insider control 1.05%.