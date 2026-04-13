Trade Cooper - COO CFD

About Cooper Companies Inc

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of products for contact lens wearers, featuring advanced materials and optics. CooperVision designs its products to solve vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues, with a collection of spherical, toric and multifocal contact lenses. The CooperSurgical segment is focused on advancing the health of women, babies, and families through a diversified portfolio of products and services including medical devices, fertility, diagnostics and contraception. CooperSurgical's products are used in medical office and surgical procedures, primarily by obstetricians/gynecologists (OB/GYN); and fertility products/equipment and genetic testing services used primarily in fertility clinics and laboratories.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Cooper Companies Inc revenues increased 16% to $787.2M. Net income decreased 95% to $95.3M. Revenues reflect CooperVision segment increase of 11% to $561.5M, CooperSurgical segment increase of 30% to $225.7M, United States segment increase of 17% to $365.3M, Europe segment increase of 13% to $250.4M, Rest of the World segment increase of 17% to $171.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 1/11, 70M auth., 46,473,000 issd., less 282,000 shs. in Treas. @ $4.3M. Insiders & Strategic Owns 0.70%. PO7/97,2M shs. @ $23.50 by Deutsche Morgan Grenfell. 11/02, 2-for-1 split; 9/95, 1-for-3 reverse stock split. FY'05 Qs are being restated. Summ. Q's reflect RES for FY'05.