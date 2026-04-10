Trade Continental AG - CONd CFD

About Continental AG

Continental AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the automotive sector. The Company's segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain division integrates system solutions for the powertrains in vehicles of all classes. The Interior division provides information management in vehicles, and develops and produces information, communication and network solutions. The Tires division offers safety through short braking distances and grip, as well as reducing fuel consumption. The ContiTech division develops, manufactures and markets products for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry and other important industries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Continental AG revenues increased 6% to EUR33.77B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled EUR1.3B vs. loss of EUR608.7M. Revenues reflect ContiTech segment increase from EUR5.51B to EUR11.72B, Rest Of Europe segment increase of 9% to EUR10.59B, North America segment increase of 6% to EUR8.53B. Net Income reflects Operating Provisions decrease of 74% to EUR274.6M (expense).

Equity composition

01/2010, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 11 shares held @EUR35 (Factor: 1.0341)