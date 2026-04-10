Trade Clarkson PLC - CKN CFD

About Clarkson PLC

Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated shipping services. The Company's segments include Broking, Financial, Support and Research. The Broking division represents services provided to shipowners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a range of cargoes. It also represents services provided to buyers and sellers/yards relating to sale and purchase transactions. The Financial division represents full-service investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services and natural resources sectors. It also provides structured asset finance services and structured projects in the shipping, offshore and real estate sectors. Support includes port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom and Egypt. Research services encompass the provision of shipping-related information and publications.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Clarkson PLC revenues increased 24% to £443.3M. Net income totaled £50.1M vs. loss of £28.9M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Total Amort of Intangibles-excl Goodwill decrease of 33% to £200K (expense), Acquisition related costs - balancing va decrease of 50% to £100K (expense).