Trade Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - 4519 CFD

About Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical products and medical devices for patients include ACTEMRA, Avastin, ALAGLIO, Aresensa, Kadosaira, Gazaiba, Seruseputo, Zeruborafu, Zeroda, Taruseba, Tecentoriku, Pajeta and other products. The products are mainly applied to the treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, knee osteoarthritis and locomotive syndrome, influenza, hemophilia and other diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Singapore, Korea and the United States.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd revenues increased 27% to Y999.76B. Net income increased 41% to Y303B. Revenues reflect Net Sales increase of 27% to Y802.84B, Royalties and other operating revenues increase of 28% to Y196.92B. Dividend per share increased from Y55.00 to Y76.00. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from Y130.66 to Y184.29.

Equity composition

FY'03, the Co. changed FY end from March to December. FY'94-'02 WAS & FY'04 Q1 &Q3 WAs & O/S were estimated. 3/05 & 9/05, WAS, O/S, DPS were estimated. FY'06 Q3 & '07 Q1, Q3 WAS& DWAS were estimated, and its WAS was used as O/S. FY'08 1Q WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS was used as o/s. FY'08 Q3 WAS estimated and used as o/s.