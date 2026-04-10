Trade Chemring Group Plc - CHG CFD

About Chemring Group plc

Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company is engaged in developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard its customer's needs. The Company offers its solutions to defense organizations and security agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information, and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of explosive hazard detection (EHD) equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, electronic countermeasures and network protection technologies. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 October 2021, Chemring Group plc revenues decreased 2% to £393.3M. Net income increased 20% to £41.5M. Revenues reflect Countermeasures & Energetics segment decrease of 7% to £246.7M, USA segment decrease of 8% to £200.2M, Rest of the world segment decrease of 67% to £3.5M. Net income reflects Sensors & Information segment income increase of 23% to £25.9M.

Equity composition

03/2011, Stock Split 5-for-1.