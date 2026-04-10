Trade Casino Guichard Perrachon - CO CFD

About Casino Guichard Perrachon SA

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is a France-based food retailer company that manages stores in France and abroad. The Company operates across all food and non-food formats: hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores and wholesale stores. In France, the Company operates under diversified brands such as: hypermarkets, Casino Supermarkets, Monoprix, Franprix, Leader Price, Spar, Vival, Le Petit Casino, Casino Restauration. Abroad, the Company operates in South America particularly in Brazil and Columbia. The Company is active in other sectors, such as energy where its subsidiary GreenYellow is engaged in energy production (particularly solar photovoltaic) and other energy services. In financial sector, its subsidiary Banque Casino is the retail bank that simplifies access to banking and insurance products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Casino Guichard Perrachon SA revenues decreased 4% to EUR31.05B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 28% to EUR275M. Revenues reflect Latam Retail segment decrease of 86% to EUR2.03B, France Retail segment decrease of 8% to EUR14.07B, France segment decrease of 7% to EUR16.07B, Latin America segment decrease of 1% to EUR14.45B.

Equity composition

05/2009, Stock Dividend, 1 new share for every 8 shares held.