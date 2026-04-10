Trade Carrefour - CARF CFD

About Carrefour SA

Carrefour SA is a France-based retail distribution group, which operates through four geographical segments: France, Rest of Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries across the globe. Its stores come in a variety of formats and channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash & carry stores, hyper cash stores, drive and e-commerce. Its product offering includes a wide range of local fresh produce, meats prepared on site, fresh fish, as well as bakery products, consumer goods and nonfood products. Additionally, the Group offers complementary services, including package pick-up points, key copying, vehicle hire, pharmacies and health/beauty care, fuel oil delivery, financial and insurance services, together with leisure services, such as travel agencies, tickets for shows and photo services, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Carrefour SA revenues increased 3% to EUR74.29B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 55% to EUR1.03B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Net income/(loss) from equity-accounted decrease from EUR13M (expense) to EUR12M (income).