Trade Capita PLC - CPI CFD
About Capita PLC
Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based consulting, transformation and digital services business. The Company is engaged in delivering solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. The Company operates in the United Kingdom, Europe, India and South Africa. The Company operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, and Technology Solutions and Specialist Services. The Company offers its services under various categories, which include business operations, customer experience, consulting, government services, information technology solutions, people solutions and digital solutions.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Capita PLC revenues decreased 4% to £3.18B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled £221.6M vs. loss of £6.8M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Gain on business disposal increase from £31.4M to £419.7M (income), Other Net Financial Income/Expenses decrease of 53% to £1.5M (expense).
Equity composition
09/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 1.003061).