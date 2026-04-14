Trade Canon Inc. - 7751 CFD

About Canon Inc

Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Canon Inc revenues increased 11% to Y3.513T. Net income increased from Y83.32B to Y214.72B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Interest expense decrease of 24% to Y647M (expense). Dividend per share increased from Y80.00 to Y100.00.

Equity composition

06/2006, 1.5-for-1 stock split. 3/06 WAS&O/S estimated. Co reports 3 month #S. FY'99-'00 fncls.&FY'00 Q's are reclassified. BGS=Japanese GAAP. 3/05 & 9/04-06 WAS&o/s estimated. FY'08 Q1 DWAS were estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'2011 Q3 DWAS was estimated.