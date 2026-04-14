Trade Bridgestone Corporation - 5108 CFD

About Bridgestone Corp

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the tire business. The Company operates its business through two business segments. Tire segment is involved in the provision of tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial vehicles, agricultural machinery, aircraft and motorcycles. The Segment also provides tire related products, retread materials and related technologies, automobile maintenance and repair services, as well as tire raw materials. Diversification segment provides chemical products, such as automobile related parts, urethane foam and related goods, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related goods and building materials related products, roofing materials, as well as sports goods, such as golf balls and golf clubs. The Segment also provides bicycles and bicycle-related products and conducts finance business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Bridgestone Corp revenues increased 20% to Y3.246T. Net income before extraordinary items totaled Y307.87B vs. loss of Y19.79B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Impairment Loss - Non-Operating Expense decrease of 95% to Y3.73B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'05&06-Q1&3:WAS and O/S were estimated. FY'95 and '94 N/A. FY'07 1Q's WAS & DWAS were estimated, and WAS=o/s. FY'96-'01 all and FY'04 WAS were estimated. FY'04 Q1-Q2, WAS and O/S were estimated. FY'04 Q3 WAS and O/S were estimated. FY'07 Q3 WAS & DWAS were estimated, and WAS=O/S. FY'08 Q3 WAS estimated and used as O/S.