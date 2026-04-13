Trade Bank of Nova Scotia - BNS CFD

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, which provides a suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business, commercial and wealth management customers; International Banking, which provides a range of financial products, solutions and advice to retail and commercial customers in select regions outside of Canada; Global Wealth Management, which focuses on delivering wealth management advice and solutions, and Global Banking and Markets (GBM), which provides lending and transaction services, investment banking advice and access to capital markets.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Bank of Nova Scotia interest income decreased 1% to C$6.46B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 15% to C$4.12B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 15% to C$2.61B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Canadian Banking segment increase of 23% to C$2.17B, International Banking segment increase of 9% to C$1.37B.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 08/11, unlim. auth., 1,085,784,000 issd. Insiders owns 0.04%. 6/02, Company began trading on the NYSE. 4/04, 2-for-1 stock split.