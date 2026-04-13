Trade Bank of Montreal - BMOca CFD

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a Canada-based financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets. The Personal and Commercial Banking business includes two retail and business banking operating segments, such as Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking and the United States Personal and Commercial Banking. Its BMO Wealth Management business serves a range of client segments, from mainstream to high net worth and institutional, with an offering of wealth management products and services, including insurance. Its BMO Capital Markets business provides a range of products and services to corporate, institutional and government clients, through its investment and corporate banking and global markets lines of business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Bank of Montreal interest income increased 3% to C$5.21B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 20% to C$4.12B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 47% to C$2.88B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Canadian P&C segment increase of 21% to C$1.76B, BMO CM segment increase of 28% to C$975M, Net Interest Margin, Total -% increase of 3% to 1.64%.