Trade BAE Systems plc - BA. CFD

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company's cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms & Services (US) segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions. Air segment comprises the Company’s United Kingdom-based air activities for European and international markets, and United States programmes, and its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia, together with its interest in the MBDA Holdings SAS (MBDA) joint venture. Maritime segment comprises the Company’s United Kingdom-based maritime and land activities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, BAE Systems plc revenues increased 1% to £19.52B. Net income increased 35% to £1.76B. Revenues reflect Combined sales of Group increase of 2% to £21.31B, Subsidiaries revenue from equity accoun increase of 12% to £1.19B. Net income benefited from FV Adjustments of Financial Investments decrease of 82% to £29M (expense), Share of results of equity accounted inv increase from £69M to £139M (income).

Equity composition

5 May 1998: 4:1 Share Split.