Trade Axa - CSp CFD

About Axa SA

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Axa SA revenues increased 8% to EUR122.74B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from EUR2.99B to EUR7.1B. Revenues reflect Operating Segments Asia increase of 71% to EUR18.81B, Operating Segments France increase of 13% to EUR28.59B, Operating Segments Transversal & Central holdings increase of 10% to EUR3.8B.

Equity composition

6/2006, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 9 shares held @ EUR 19.8 (Factor: 1.019456). 1994 Share split 5-for-1. previous shares adjusted. 7/99, FY'97 fncls reclassified. FY'04 Q's are RES due to change in GAAP. 11/2009, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 12 shares held @ EUR 11.9 (Factor: 1.02346).