Trade AUTO1 Group SE - AG1 CFD
About AUTO1 GROUP SE
AUTO1 Group SE is a Germany-based software publishing company. It operates as a software publisher providing digital automotive platform. Through their platform the Company offers for consumers and professional car dealers a way to sell and buy used cars without time-consuming price negotiations.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, AUTO1 GROUP SE revenues increased 69% to EUR4.77B. Net loss increased from EUR143.6M to EUR374.1M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Higher net loss reflects Other fnancial result increase from EUR22.2M to EUR209.8M (expense), Personnel expense increase from EUR46.7M to EUR225.3M (expense).