Trade Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. - A3M CFD

About Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn SA

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA, formerly Antena 3 de Television SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the television (TV) broadcasting. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Television, which specializes in TV broadcasting through its network of channels, such as Antena 3, Neox, Nova, Atresseries and LaSexta; Radio, which focuses on radio broadcasting through a number of radio stations, including Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodia FM, and Others, which offers advertising services, production of motion pictures and TV movies, as well as development of promotional events, among others. The Company transmits programs in Spain, Colombia, Mexico and the United States, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn SA revenues increased 11% to EUR963.3M. Net income increased from EUR23.9M to EUR118.5M. Revenues reflect Audiovisual segment increase of 12% to EUR901.2M, Radio segment increase of 6% to EUR70.8M, Spain segment increase of 10% to EUR829.5M, European Union segment increase of 61% to EUR28.3M. Net income benefited from Personnel Costs decrease of 15% to EUR168.5M

Equity composition

05/2007, 12/2006, 2.083333% stock dividends.