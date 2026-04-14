Trade Astellas Pharma Inc. - 4503 CFD

About Astellas Pharma Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company mainly operates Pharmaceutical Products business segment. The main products include XTANDI, BETANIS, MIRABETRIC, BETMIGA and new products ZOSPATA, EVERENZO and ENHOLTUMAB VEDOTIN, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Astellas Pharma Inc revenues increased 5% to Y992.29B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased less than 1% to Y132.49B. Revenues reflect Sales of Pharmaceuticals segment increase of 6% to Y971.11B, Other Business segment increase of 33% to Y14.07B, Americas segment increase of 15% to Y407.94B, Estabridge segment increase of 10% to Y239.22B.

Equity composition

04/2005, Company merged with Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. & Name Changed from Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. FY'08 1Q&Q3 WAS & DWAS estimated and WAS used as O/S. FY'09 Q3,12 Q2 DWAS estimated.