Trade Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. - 2502 CFD

About Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of liquors, beverages and food in Japan and overseas markets. The Company operates in five business segments. Alcoholic Beverage segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages, such as beer, low-malt beer, shochu and whiskey, as well as the restaurant business and the wholesale business. Beverage segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of soft drinks. Food segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of food and medicine. International segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of beer and other liquor products, as well as soft drinks. Others segment is engaged in the logistics business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd revenues increased 10% to Y2.236T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 65% to Y153.5B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Equity in Earning of Affiliates increase from Y285M to Y687M (income).

Equity composition

FY'97-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'03-'06 1&3Q, FY'07 1Q WAS were estimated and used as O/S. Up to FY'96 fins. not available. FY'07 3Q WAS & DWAS estimated and WAS used as O/S. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS&DWAS estimated and BWAS=O/S.