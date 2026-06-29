Trade Alliant Energy - LNT

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company is focused on providing regulated electric and natural gas service to its customers in the Midwest, through its subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL). Its segments include Utility, and ATC Holdings, Non-utility, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of IPL and WPL, which primarily serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. The utility business includes utility electric operations, utility gas operations and utility other, which includes steam operations and the unallocated portions of the utility business. Its ATC Holdings, Non-utility, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC (AEF) and its subsidiaries, the Alliant Energy parent company, and any Alliant Energy parent company consolidating adjustments.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Alliant Energy Corporation revenues increased 7% to $3.67B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 7% to $659M. Revenues reflect Electric Utility segment increase of 6% to $3.08B, Gas Utility segment increase of 22% to $456M, Non-Utility and Other segment increase of 12% to $83M. Net income also reflects Electric Utility segment income increase of 11% to $716M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 240M auth., 110,942,128 issd.Insiders own 0.57%. PO 4/93, 1.5M shares @ 10.50 by Merrill Lynch. PO 11/01 8.5M shares @ $28 by Merrill Lynch. *5/99, Name changed from Interstate Energy Corp. FY'01-'02 are restated. FY'03 Q's are reclassified. FY'02-'03 Summ. Q's reflect rest.