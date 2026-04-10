Trade AIB Group PLC - A5G CFD
About AIB Group plc
AIB Group PLC is a financial services company. The Company provides a range of services to retail, business and corporate customers. Its segments include Retail Banking; Corporate, Institutional & Business Banking (CIB) and AIB UK. Retail Banking includes business lines, including mortgages, consumer lending, SME lending, asset-backed lending, wealth management, daily banking and general insurance. CIB provides institutional, corporate and business banking services. CIB serves customers through sector specialist teams including, corporate banking; real estate finance; business banking and energy; climate action and infrastructure. AIB UK offers retail and business banking services. It includes a corporate and commercial bank supporting businesses in Great Britain (Allied Irish Bank (GB)) and a retail and business bank in Northern Ireland (AIB (NI)).
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, AIB Group plc interest income decreased 8% to EUR1.01B. Net interest income after loan loss provision totaled EUR984M vs. loss of EUR249M. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled EUR242M vs. loss of EUR731M. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects increase in interest earning assets and decrease in interest bearing liabilities.