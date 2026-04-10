Trade Affiliated Managers Group - AMG CFD
The Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is an American asset management company, established in 1993 and headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the USA. Through its affiliates, the company offers more than 550 investment products to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the USA and worldwide. The group assists its affiliates in operations, distribution, product development, and marketing. The Affiliated Managers Group stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the AMG ticker and featured in the S&P index. Connect to the most current AMG financial news and browse the latest AMG share price chart at Capital.com.