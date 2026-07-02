HomeMarkets overviewSharesAdvanced Drainage Systems Inc

Trade Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - WMS CFD

150.49-0.21%
The chart shows the WMS stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 150.49, a high of 152.81, and a low of 149.67.
Sell

150.07

Buy

150.49

0.42
Low: 149.67High: 152.81
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.42
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close150.43
Open150.57
1-Year Change26.01%
Day's Range149.67 - 152.81

Trade Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Latest shares articles

Stellantis stock forecast: Wayve-Uber robotaxi deal
Stellantis is a Milan-listed automaker, with recent developments including a non-binding robotaxi agreement with Wayve and Uber. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:11, 25 June 2026
AMD stock forecast: Advancing AI event, Q2 earnings
AMD is a US semiconductor company whose shares have drawn attention from AI data centre demand and its upcoming ‘Advancing AI 2026’ event in July. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:32, 23 June 2026
Federal Reserve Building
Market Mondays: Warsh’s first Fed meeting sets the tone for a new era
Markets adapt to the new Federal Reserve under Warsh leadership as he offers little information in regards to forward guidance.
11:34, 22 June 2026
Stellantis stock forecast: FaSTLAne 2030 plan
Stellantis is a global automaker whose 2026 outlook is shaped by its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Q1 shipment growth and higher US tariffs on EU auto imports. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:22, 16 June 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
14:39 (UTC), 19 June 2026
ADS posts investor day presentation outlining Fiscal 2030 growth, margin and cash flow targets
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:35 (UTC), 18 June 2026
ADS hosts 2026 investor day meeting

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading