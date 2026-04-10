Trade Admiral Group PLC - ADMl CFD

About Admiral Group plc

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services company. The Company is engaged in offering motor insurance, household insurance, travel insurance and lending products. The Company has four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans and other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance and other products that supplement insurance policy within the United Kingdom. The International Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car and home insurance and the generation of revenue from additional products, and fees from underwriting car insurance outside of the United Kingdom. The Admiral Loans segment provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products in the United Kingdom. The Other segment includes compare.com, the US comparison business, and Admiral Pioneer.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Admiral Group plc revenues increased 19% to £1.55B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 16% to £584.5M. Revenues reflect Investment Income, Net - Insurance increase of 20% to £40.6M, Interest expense increase of 15% to -£6.1M. Net income was partially offset by Expense Ratio -% UK Household insuranc increase of 3% to 30.3%, Loss Ratio -% UK Household insurance decrease of 2% to 63.3%.