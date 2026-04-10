Trade Acciona, S.A. - ANA CFD

About Acciona SA

Acciona SA is a Spain-based holding company primarily engaged in the renewable utilities sector. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Energy, responsible for the renewable energy production, distribution and commercialization, as well as construction of wind farms; Infrastructure Construction, including construction and engineering activities, as well as transport and hospital concessions; Water, offering construction of desalination and water treatments plants, drinking water stations, as well as management of water cycle process; Service, providing facility services, airport handling services, waste collection and treatment, as well as logistics services, among others, and Other Activities, including fund management, stock brokerage, wine production, activities related to Acciona Trasmediterranes business and other investments. The Company operates worldwide through numerous subsidiaries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Acciona SA revenues increased 25% to EUR8.1B. Net income decreased 13% to EUR332M. Revenues reflect Energy segment increase of 39% to EUR2.45B, Other Business and Financial segment increase from EUR376.9M to EUR984M, Infrastructure segment increase of 11% to EUR4.84B, OCDE countries segment increase of 45% to EUR2.92B, Spain segment increase of 17% to EUR3.13B.