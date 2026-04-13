HomeMarketsForexEuro / Turkish Lira

Trade Euro / Turkish Lira CFD

52.3449+0.29%
The chart displays the EUR/TRY exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 52.3449, a high of 52.3211, and a low of 51.857.
Sell

52.3199

Buy

52.3449

0.025
Low: 51.857High: 52.3211
Sellers:
75.3086%
Buyers:
24.6914%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.025
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
TRY 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.084405 %
(-TRY 42.20)

Trade size with leverage ~ TRY 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $TRY 49,000.00

-0.08440%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
TRY 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.076185 %
(TRY 38.09)

Trade size with leverage ~ TRY 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $TRY 49,000.00

0.07619%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyTRY
Min traded quantity100
Margin2.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.2%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / Turkish Lira CFD

The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – TRY. The EUR to TRY chart is the euro to the Turkish lira currency pair. It shows how much the EUR is worth when measured against the TRY. Throughout history, Turkish lira was pegged to different currencies, including the US dollar, the French franc and the British pound. During pre-crisis environment, this pair experienced high volatility that attracted many traders. Since that time, volatility reduced, because of the adoption of monetary policy, aiming to establish and maintain price stability in Eurozone. To browse the latest Forex EUR to TRY rates, follow Capital.com.

Latest currencies articles

Euro Lira forecast
Euro Lira forecast
The euro Turkish lira is a forex pair that tracks the euro against Turkey’s currency, often influenced by inflation trends, central bank policy and broader global market conditions. Explore third-party EUR/TRY forecasts and technical analysis.
14:43, 12 February 2026
EUR/TRY forecast
EUR/TRY forecast: Third-party price targets
Euro / Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was quoted at 49.68 as of 11:58 on 4 December 2025 (UTC) on Capital.com’s feed, trading near the upper end of its intraday range between 49.21 and 49.70. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
17:31, 10 December 2025
US flag, wall street
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
EUR/JPY forecast
EUR/JPY forecast: Latest PMI & CPI release
EUR/JPY represents the exchange rate between the euro and the Japanese yen, reflecting relative economic performance, central bank policy expectations and shifts in global capital flows. Explore third-party EUR/JPY forecasts and technical analysis.
11:00, 27 February 2026

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