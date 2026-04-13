HomeMarketsForexEuro / Swiss Franc

Trade Euro / Swiss Franc CFD

0.923740%
The chart displays the EUR/CHF exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.92374, a high of 0.92612, and a low of 0.92194.
Sell

0.92357

Buy

0.92374

0.00017
Low: 0.92194High: 0.92612
Sellers:
32.2314%
Buyers:
67.7686%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.00017
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.001892 %
(CHF 1.89)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $CHF 99,000.00

0.00189%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.010112 %
(-CHF 10.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $CHF 99,000.00

-0.01011%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCHF
Min traded quantity100
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / Swiss Franc CFD

The EUR/CHF rate tracks the price of the euro, the base currency, against the Swiss franc, the counter currency. Monetary policy announcements of both the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

Latest currencies articles

EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:46, 15 December 2025
Forex CFDs: Understanding currency forwards vs spot markets
Forex CFDs: Understanding currency forwards vs spot markets
Spot or forward? These two forex markets behave differently, and now you can trade both with us as forex CFDs. Here’s how they work, and what sets them apart.
14:48, 31 July 2025
US flag, wall street
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
EUR/JPY forecast
EUR/JPY forecast: Latest PMI & CPI release
EUR/JPY represents the exchange rate between the euro and the Japanese yen, reflecting relative economic performance, central bank policy expectations and shifts in global capital flows. Explore third-party EUR/JPY forecasts and technical analysis.
11:00, 27 February 2026

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading