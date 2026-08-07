HomeMarkets overviewCryptocurrenciesMUBARAK/USD

Trade MUBARAK/USD - MUBARAK/USD CFD

0.01264150%
The chart displays the MUBARAK/USD price data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.0126415, a high of 0.01284, and a low of 0.012305.
Sell

0.0125785

Buy

0.0126415

0.000063
Low: 0.012305High: 0.01284
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.000063
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.061644 %
(-$1.85)

Trade size with leverage ~ $3,000.30

Money from leverage ~ $$2,000.30

-0.06164%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.013699 %
($0.41)

Trade size with leverage ~ $3,000.30

Money from leverage ~ $$2,000.30

0.01370%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity100
Margin33.33%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.5%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade MUBARAK/USD - MUBARAK/USD

MUBARAK/USD

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