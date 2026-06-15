Guidance on most traded commodities

What is the most traded commodity in the world?

The most traded commodity in the world is crude oil, recognized for its pivotal role in global energy markets. The commodity’s high volume of trade is driven by its critical importance in powering industries, transportation, and generating electricity. This makes its crude oil’s price highly sensitive to geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in energy policy. Traders and analysts closely monitor crude oil prices as they can significantly impact economic sectors worldwide.

Using CFDs, you can trade on the price of both US crude oil (also known as ‘West Texas Intermediate’) and Brent crude oil (drilled from the North Sea) with Capital.com. As a derivative product, CFDs enable you to speculate on whether you think oil will rise or fall in price – but you’ll never need to physically buy or sell drums of oil.

This can make CFDs a useful tool for adding oil to your portfolio. CFDs also give you access to leverage, meaning you can take a position much larger than your initial deposit (or ‘margin’). This can lead to large, fast losses and gains, so it’s important to understand these complex, high-risk products before you trade. Why not get started with our CFD trading guide?

What are the most valuable commodities?

While prices change by the second, the most valuable commodities typically include crude oil, gold, and natural gas. Each is prized for its essential role in the global economy.

Crude oil is crucial for energy and transportation, with its price affecting the automotive and tech sectors alongside a host of other industries.

Gold is valued as a so-called ‘safe haven’ asset, and tends to shine in times of economic uncertainty – though this doesn’t mean that its price is invulnerable to selloffs.

Natural gas is increasingly important for power generation and heating, with rising demand worldwide. These commodities are closely watched in the financial markets, where fluctuations can influence global economic trends and trading strategies.

What are the best commodities to trade?

The best commodities to trade will vary depending on a range of factors.

If you’re looking for the most popular commodities among traders, you can find out our highest-traded commodities in the table above.

If it’s volatility you’re interested in, take a look at our most volatile commodities, or our top commodities risers and top commodities fallers.

Ultimately, though, when you’re thinking about what the best commodity to trade is, you should take a look at what influences market prices and what’s happening in the world.

In general, for example, crude oil prices tend to be highly volatile. The commodity’s price reacts to geopolitical tensions that can cause supply and demand imbalances.

Gold, on the other hand, is seen as a store of value in times of economic trouble, and can act in an inverse way to oil.

So when you’re deciding the best commodity to trade, think about your goals and strategy – and always be sure to research the market thoroughly.