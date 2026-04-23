HomeMarketsCommoditiesBrent Oil Future

Trade Brent Oil Future CFD

92.8860%
The chart shows the LCOQ2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 92.886, a high of 93.43, and a low of 91.565.
Sell

92.854

Buy

92.886

0.032
Low: 91.565High: 93.43
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.032
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Brent Oil Future CFD

Brent oil is a benchmark that defines oil prices worldwide. The group consists of Brent Blend, Oseberg and other low-sulfur sweet crudes. Brent Oil accounts for the majority of the world's oil deposits and serves as a global reference for market price. Although historically the classification includes light sweet crudes from the Atlantic basin, oil produced in Europe, Africa and the Middle East is priced according to Brent Oil. Processed Brent oils give the world gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Brent oils are traded in futures and options contracts on major futures exchanges.

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time

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