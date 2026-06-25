Stellantis N.V. (STLAM) ) traded at €5.26 in early European trading at 11:48am UTC on 25 June 2026, matching its session high after recovering from an intraday low of €5.13. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around Stellantis has been shaped by several concurrent factors:President Trump's announced increase in US tariffs on European auto imports from 15% to 25%, which weighed on European autos in early May (Reuters, 2 May 2026); a €400 million investment in the Mulhouse plant alongside €500 million in R&D directed at the new STLA One electrified vehicle platform, announced on 2 June 2026 (Reuters, 2 June 2026); and a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on 16 June 2026 with Wayve and Uber to jointly develop and deploy Level 4 driverless robotaxi services across Europe, North America, and other global markets (Stellantis, 17 June 2026).

Third-party Stellantis outlook: robotaxi deal and tariffs in focus

As of 25 June 2026, third-party Stellantis stock predictions show a wide spread of views. Forecasts reflect the group's turnaround execution, US tariff headwinds, European EV competition and the strategic disclosures made at the FaSTLAne 2030 Investor Day on 21 May 2026.

Bank of America (Underperform downgrade)

Bank of America assigns Stellantis an Underperform rating, with a 12-month price target of €5.50, the lowest among tracked brokers in the current window. The bank cites an unproven recovery trajectory and intensifying competition from Chinese EV manufacturers as the main drivers of its cautious stance (Yahoo Finance, 11 May 2026).

Citi (Neutral, target trim)

Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse maintains a Neutral rating on Stellantis and trims the 12-month price target to €7.20 from €7.50, following the FaSTLAne capital markets day. The analyst notes slower-than-expected progress in US sales and market share recovery, and describes the risk/reward profile as even at current levels (The Globe and Mail, 10 June 2026).

Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight, target lift)

Morgan Stanley raises its 12-month price target on Stellantis to €7.10 from €6.50, while retaining an Equal Weight rating. The revision follows the group's Investor Day presentation and reflects a modest improvement in the bank's near-term outlook; however, the Equal Weight stance suggests limited directional conviction at the current price (MarketWatch, 4 June 2026).

Jefferies (Buy, maintained)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintains a Buy rating on Stellantis, with a 12-month price target of €9.50, reiterated after the FaSTLAne 2030 Investor Day. Jefferies remains among the more constructive voices on the stock, citing volume recovery momentum and the group's longer-term strategic repositioning as supporting factors (The Globe and Mail, 27 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 25 analysts covering Milan-listed STLAM and records a Neutral mean consensus as of 23 June 2026. The average 12-month price target stands at €7.87, with a high estimate of €12.50 and a low of €4. Of the 25 analysts surveyed, nine recommend buying the stock, 15 recommend holding and three advise selling (Investing.com, 23 June 2026).

Across these third-party sources, individual 12-month price targets for STLAM within the 8–25 June 2026 window range from €5.50 to €9.50, while the 25-analyst consensus midpoint stands at €7.87. Hold or Neutral is the predominant rating across coverage, with Jefferies the most constructive broker cited and Bank of America carrying the sole Underperform rating.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Stellantis (STLAM) earnings: Q1 2026 results and next reporting date

Stellantis reported Q1 2026 financial results on 30 April 2026, marking a return to profitability after a loss in the prior year period. Net revenues rose 6% year on year to €38.1 billion, with North America the main regional contributor, while net profit reached €377 million against a net loss of €387 million in Q1 2025 (Stellantis, 30 April 2026). Adjusted operating income rose 194% to €960 million, producing an AOI margin of 2.5%, and consolidated shipments totalled 1.4 million units, up 12% year on year (Investing.com, 30 April 2026).

Industrial free cash flows remained negative at €1.9 billion, though 37% better than Q1 2025, with industrial available liquidity at €44.1 billion, within the company's 25–30% target range. Stellantis revised its estimated net tariff impact for 2026 to €1.3 billion from €1.6 billion and reaffirmed full-year guidance for mid-single-digit net revenue growth and a low-single-digit AOI margin (Financial Times, 30 April 2026). Q2 2026 results are scheduled for 30 July 2026, before the European markets open (Stellantis, 13 January 2026).

STLAM stock price: technical overview

The STLAM stock price traded at €5.26 as of 11:48am UTC on 25 June 2026, at the top of its intraday range of €5.13–€5.26. The price sits below the key moving-average cluster: the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately €5.96, €6.39, €6.40 and €7.66, respectively. This places the stock below all four major averages and in a bearish moving-average alignment. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.15 tracks most closely to the current price, in line with the recent downside move.

Momentum signals point to oversold conditions. The 14-day relative strength index reads 30.5, close to the conventional oversold threshold of 30. The average directional index (14) at 24.7 suggests a moderate, but not yet strong, directional trend, while the stochastic %K (14, 3, 3) at 4.4 also supports the stretched-low reading.

The classic pivot point (P) at €6.66 is the first overhead reference of note. A sustained daily close above that level would bring classic R1 at €7.37 into view. On the downside, classic S1 at €6.16 sits above the current price, meaning the price has already broken below both S1 and S2 at €5.46. S3 at €4.26 is the next classic reference lower, should the session low of €5.13 give way (TradingView, 25 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Stellantis share price history (2024–2026)

STLAM’s stock price closed at €19.43 on 26 June 2024, near the upper end of what proved to be the stock’s last sustained period above €18. From there, a prolonged decline developed through the second half of 2024, with the share price ending the year at €12.60. That marked a fall of around 35% from the June peak, coinciding with a series of profit warnings, the departure of then-CEO Carlos Tavares in December 2024 and deepening concerns over North American inventory and pricing.

Selling continued into 2025. STLAM opened the year at around €12.64 and, after holding broadly in the €12–€13 range through February, began drifting lower as US tariff concerns and weak European auto demand weighed on the sector. By the end of 2025, the stock had closed at €9.49.

The pace of decline accelerated in early 2026. STLAM fell around 24% in a single session on 6 February 2026, dropping from €8.21 to €6.23, after management acknowledged that EV adoption targets had been significantly overestimated. A partial recovery carried the shares back towards €7.46 by mid-April, supported by a return to profitability in Q1 2026 results, before renewed pressure resumed through June.

STLAM closed at €5.27 on 25 June 2026, approximately 45.7% lower year to date and 38.1% lower year on year.