SAP SE (SAP) is trading at €144.60 in early European trading as of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, within an intraday range of €142.50–€146. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around SAP has been shaped by several overlapping factors. At SAP Sapphire 2026, held from 11–13 May in Orlando, the company announced the SAP Business AI Platform, which brings together its Business Technology Platform, Business Data Cloud and AI capabilities into a single stack supporting its 'Autonomous Enterprise' vision (erp.today, 13 May 2026). The announcement contributed to a 7.4% single-session rally on 1 June (TradingKey, 1 June 2026).

SAP also announced a €300 million investment in France, disclosed at the Choose France summit on 1 June, to expand sovereign cloud and AI capabilities across Europe (SAP Newsroom, 1 June 2026). At the same time, broader sector headwinds have weighed on European equities, including DAX-listed technology names. These include geopolitical uncertainty linked to Middle East tensions and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which drove Brent crude above $94 per barrel in late May (Reuters, 26 May 2026).

SAP: business AI platform shift guides third-party outlook

As of 16 June 2026, third-party SAP SE stock predictions reflect a broad recalibration since the company's Q4 2025 results in January 2026. Views have been shaped by cloud growth guidance, macro uncertainty and the enterprise AI pivot outlined at SAP Sapphire 2026 in May.

MarketBeat (consensus aggregation)

MarketBeat aggregates 20 analyst ratings on NYSE-listed SAP SE, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $283.40 with a Moderate Buy rating. The figure follows a gap-down session on 10 June, when shares traded near $163.13, widening the spread between the consensus target and the prevailing price amid broad technology sector pressure (MarketBeat, 11 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 27 analyst ratings on ETR-listed SAP SE, placing the mean consensus at Buy with an average 12-month price target of €214.81, a high of €290 and a low of €154.99. The range reflects disagreement over the pace of SAP's cloud conversion cycle. JP Morgan sits near the lower end with a Neutral rating and a €175 target, while Jefferies holds a Buy rating and a €230 target (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).

Public.com (aggregated analyst panel)

Public.com reports that contributing analysts set a consensus price target of $288 for SAP SE. In its panel, 75% of analysts carried a Buy rating and 25% a Strong Buy rating, with no Hold or Sell recommendations. The aggregate reflects confidence in SAP's AI platform consolidation strategy and cloud revenue trajectory, with the company's reaffirmed full-year 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8bn–€26.2bn acting as a key reference point (Public.com, 15 June 2026).

eToro (analyst consensus overview)

eToro places the average 12-month price target for NYSE-listed SAP SE at $255.64 with a Strong Buy consensus rating. The platform notes an ADR price of $173.36, implying a gap of around $82 between the prevailing quote and the average analyst target. The Moderate Buy-to-Strong Buy skew reflects sustained confidence in SAP's enterprise software positioning after Sapphire 2026 (eToro, 11 June 2026).

BMO Capital (house note)

BMO Capital reaffirmed its Outperform rating on SAP SE with a 12-month price target of $200, following attendance at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando. BMO said the event's enterprise AI announcements were broadly in line with expectations, maintaining its target amid cautious near-term visibility on cloud conversion (Yahoo Finance, 21 May 2026).

Takeaway: consensus 12-month price targets for SAP SE range from €154.99–€290 on Xetra-listed shares and $200–$308 on the NYSE ADR, with most brokers maintaining Buy or equivalent ratings. The common thread is confidence in SAP's cloud and enterprise AI transition, offset by uncertainty around cloud-conversion acceleration and macro conditions.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SAP SE earnings: latest results and upcoming report date

SAP SE published its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026, reporting total revenue of €9.55bn, up 12% at constant currencies, with cloud revenue of €5.96bn rising 27% at constant currencies and the current cloud backlog reaching €21.9bn, up 25% at constant currencies (PR Newswire, 23 April 2026).

IFRS operating profit rose 17% year on year to €2.74bn, with IFRS basic EPS of €1.66 versus €1.52 in Q1 2025. On the earnings call, CEO Christian Klein cited 'strong momentum in Business AI', while CFO Dominik Asam noted that operating cash flow of €3.51bn was partly offset by a €408m Teradata litigation settlement payout (SAP Insider, 24 April 2026).

SAP reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of €25.8bn–€26.2bn cloud revenue and €11.9bn–€12.3bn non-IFRS operating profit, both at constant currencies, with the outlook contingent on a near-term Middle East de-escalation and including the pending Reltio acquisition (SAP Investor Relations, 23 April 2026).

Q2 and half-year 2026 results are scheduled for 23 July 2026 at 10.05pm CEST; analysts will be watching cloud revenue growth closely after management flagged 'an expected deceleration of cloud revenue growth in the second quarter' (MarketBeat, 14 June 2026).

SAP stock price: technical overview

The SAP stock price trades at €144.60 as of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, below its key short- and medium-term moving averages. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at around €153, €149, €158 and €188, respectively. With the price below all four, the daily setup remains bearish.

The Hull moving average (9) sits at €137.73, below the current price, while the Ichimoku base line at €154.34 remains overhead as a near-term reference.

Momentum readings from TradingView are broadly soft. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 43.72, placing it in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 18.70 suggests the current trend lacks strong directional conviction.

The classic pivot point at €150.11 is the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would bring the R1 zone at €164.79 into view. On the downside, S1 at €140.59 is the next classic support reference below the current price, with S2 at €125.91 a deeper level if S1 gives way (TradingView, 16 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

SAP SE share price history (2024–2026)

SAP’s stock price opened 2024 near €176, then climbed steadily through the year as cloud momentum gathered pace, closing 2024 at around €236.50. The uptrend carried into early 2025, with SAP hitting a two-year high of €276.50 on 19 February 2025 amid strong enterprise software demand and investor optimism around AI integration.

The stock then drifted lower through mid-2025, pulling back towards €249 in August as broader technology sector rotation weighed on European equities. It partially recovered later in the year, closing at €209.80 on 30 December 2025.

2026 began with renewed volatility. SAP touched an intraday peak of €219.70 on 13 January, but a single session on 29 January erased the gains. The share dropped to close at €164.70, its steepest one-day fall since October 2020, after full-year cloud guidance disappointed the market.

A further leg down into April brought the stock to an intraday low of €137.80 on 9 April, coinciding with a wave of US tariff announcements and global risk-off sentiment.

SAP (ETR: SAP) closed at €145.05 on 16 June 2026, approximately 28.2% lower year to date and 43.7% lower year on year.