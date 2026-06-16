SAP SE stock forecast: Business AI platform launchSAP SE is a German enterprise software company, with recent developments including its SAP Business AI Platform and a €300m investment in France. Explore third-party SAP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SAP SE (SAP) is trading at €144.60 in early European trading as of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, within an intraday range of €142.50–€146. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around SAP has been shaped by several overlapping factors. At SAP Sapphire 2026, held from 11–13 May in Orlando, the company announced the SAP Business AI Platform, which brings together its Business Technology Platform, Business Data Cloud and AI capabilities into a single stack supporting its 'Autonomous Enterprise' vision (erp.today, 13 May 2026). The announcement contributed to a 7.4% single-session rally on 1 June (TradingKey, 1 June 2026).
SAP also announced a €300 million investment in France, disclosed at the Choose France summit on 1 June, to expand sovereign cloud and AI capabilities across Europe (SAP Newsroom, 1 June 2026). At the same time, broader sector headwinds have weighed on European equities, including DAX-listed technology names. These include geopolitical uncertainty linked to Middle East tensions and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which drove Brent crude above $94 per barrel in late May (Reuters, 26 May 2026).
SAP: business AI platform shift guides third-party outlook
As of 16 June 2026, third-party SAP SE stock predictions reflect a broad recalibration since the company's Q4 2025 results in January 2026. Views have been shaped by cloud growth guidance, macro uncertainty and the enterprise AI pivot outlined at SAP Sapphire 2026 in May.
MarketBeat (consensus aggregation)
MarketBeat aggregates 20 analyst ratings on NYSE-listed SAP SE, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $283.40 with a Moderate Buy rating. The figure follows a gap-down session on 10 June, when shares traded near $163.13, widening the spread between the consensus target and the prevailing price amid broad technology sector pressure (MarketBeat, 11 June 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener aggregates 27 analyst ratings on ETR-listed SAP SE, placing the mean consensus at Buy with an average 12-month price target of €214.81, a high of €290 and a low of €154.99. The range reflects disagreement over the pace of SAP's cloud conversion cycle. JP Morgan sits near the lower end with a Neutral rating and a €175 target, while Jefferies holds a Buy rating and a €230 target (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).
Public.com (aggregated analyst panel)
Public.com reports that contributing analysts set a consensus price target of $288 for SAP SE. In its panel, 75% of analysts carried a Buy rating and 25% a Strong Buy rating, with no Hold or Sell recommendations. The aggregate reflects confidence in SAP's AI platform consolidation strategy and cloud revenue trajectory, with the company's reaffirmed full-year 2026 cloud revenue guidance of €25.8bn–€26.2bn acting as a key reference point (Public.com, 15 June 2026).
eToro (analyst consensus overview)
eToro places the average 12-month price target for NYSE-listed SAP SE at $255.64 with a Strong Buy consensus rating. The platform notes an ADR price of $173.36, implying a gap of around $82 between the prevailing quote and the average analyst target. The Moderate Buy-to-Strong Buy skew reflects sustained confidence in SAP's enterprise software positioning after Sapphire 2026 (eToro, 11 June 2026).
BMO Capital (house note)
BMO Capital reaffirmed its Outperform rating on SAP SE with a 12-month price target of $200, following attendance at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando. BMO said the event's enterprise AI announcements were broadly in line with expectations, maintaining its target amid cautious near-term visibility on cloud conversion (Yahoo Finance, 21 May 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
SAP SE earnings: latest results and upcoming report date
SAP SE published its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026, reporting total revenue of €9.55bn, up 12% at constant currencies, with cloud revenue of €5.96bn rising 27% at constant currencies and the current cloud backlog reaching €21.9bn, up 25% at constant currencies (PR Newswire, 23 April 2026).
IFRS operating profit rose 17% year on year to €2.74bn, with IFRS basic EPS of €1.66 versus €1.52 in Q1 2025. On the earnings call, CEO Christian Klein cited 'strong momentum in Business AI', while CFO Dominik Asam noted that operating cash flow of €3.51bn was partly offset by a €408m Teradata litigation settlement payout (SAP Insider, 24 April 2026).
SAP reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of €25.8bn–€26.2bn cloud revenue and €11.9bn–€12.3bn non-IFRS operating profit, both at constant currencies, with the outlook contingent on a near-term Middle East de-escalation and including the pending Reltio acquisition (SAP Investor Relations, 23 April 2026).
Q2 and half-year 2026 results are scheduled for 23 July 2026 at 10.05pm CEST; analysts will be watching cloud revenue growth closely after management flagged 'an expected deceleration of cloud revenue growth in the second quarter' (MarketBeat, 14 June 2026).
SAP stock price: technical overview
The SAP stock price trades at €144.60 as of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, below its key short- and medium-term moving averages. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at around €153, €149, €158 and €188, respectively. With the price below all four, the daily setup remains bearish.
The Hull moving average (9) sits at €137.73, below the current price, while the Ichimoku base line at €154.34 remains overhead as a near-term reference.
Momentum readings from TradingView are broadly soft. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 43.72, placing it in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at 18.70 suggests the current trend lacks strong directional conviction.
The classic pivot point at €150.11 is the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would bring the R1 zone at €164.79 into view. On the downside, S1 at €140.59 is the next classic support reference below the current price, with S2 at €125.91 a deeper level if S1 gives way (TradingView, 16 June 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
SAP SE share price history (2024–2026)
SAP’s stock price opened 2024 near €176, then climbed steadily through the year as cloud momentum gathered pace, closing 2024 at around €236.50. The uptrend carried into early 2025, with SAP hitting a two-year high of €276.50 on 19 February 2025 amid strong enterprise software demand and investor optimism around AI integration.
The stock then drifted lower through mid-2025, pulling back towards €249 in August as broader technology sector rotation weighed on European equities. It partially recovered later in the year, closing at €209.80 on 30 December 2025.
2026 began with renewed volatility. SAP touched an intraday peak of €219.70 on 13 January, but a single session on 29 January erased the gains. The share dropped to close at €164.70, its steepest one-day fall since October 2020, after full-year cloud guidance disappointed the market.
A further leg down into April brought the stock to an intraday low of €137.80 on 9 April, coinciding with a wave of US tariff announcements and global risk-off sentiment.
SAP (ETR: SAP) closed at €145.05 on 16 June 2026, approximately 28.2% lower year to date and 43.7% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
SAP SE (SAP): Capital.com analyst view
SAP SE’s share price has undergone a significant reset in 2026, falling from a January intraday peak of €219.70 to around €144.60. Investor enthusiasm around the company’s cloud and AI transition has been weighed against a guidance disappointment in late January and broader macro headwinds, including tariff-related risk-off sentiment in April.
On the constructive side, Q1 2026 results showed cloud revenue growth of 27% at constant currencies and a reaffirmed full-year cloud revenue outlook of €25.8bn–€26.2bn. Management also cited AI-driven enterprise demand through the Sapphire 2026 event in May as a potential re-acceleration catalyst.
Risks remain material. Goldman Sachs trimmed its gross margin forecast for SAP in the second half of 2026, citing elevated hardware costs. Intensifying competition from Oracle and Workday in the AI agent layer also raises questions about future investment intensity and margin trajectory.
SAP’s 46% revenue exposure to the European market leaves it sensitive to any deterioration in regional growth, although that same domestic weighting could offer some insulation if US dollar weakness or transatlantic trade frictions weigh on more globally exposed peers.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for SAP SE CFDs
As of 16 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in SAP SE CFDs shows 97.9% buyers versus 2.1% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 95.8 percentage points. This places sentiment in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – SAP SE 2026
- As of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, SAP SE was trading at €144.60, well below its January 2026 intraday high of €219.70 and the two-year peak of €276.50 reached in February 2025.
- Key price drivers include SAP’s cloud revenue trajectory, the AI platform strategy unveiled at Sapphire 2026 in May, and broader European macro and tariff-related headwinds.
- A sharp January sell-off followed softer-than-expected 2026 cloud backlog guidance. Q1 2026 results broadly met expectations, with cloud revenue up 27% at constant currencies.
- SAP reaffirmed full-year cloud revenue guidance of €25.8bn–€26.2bn. Q2 2026 results are expected on 23 July 2026, with cloud growth deceleration flagged as a near-term watch point.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most SAP SE stock?
SAP SE has a broad shareholder base, with ownership split between institutional investors, individual shareholders and long-term founding interests. For traders, ownership structure can provide useful context, but it doesn’t determine future price performance. SAP’s share price is likely to remain more closely influenced by cloud revenue growth, enterprise AI execution, earnings guidance, macro conditions and broader sentiment toward European technology stocks.
What is the five-year SAP SE share price forecast?
Five-year SAP stock forecasts vary widely because they depend on assumptions about cloud adoption, AI-related demand, margins, competition and wider market conditions. The article focuses on 12-month third-party analyst targets, which range from €154.99–€290 for Xetra-listed shares and $200–$308 for the NYSE ADR. Longer-term projections should be treated as uncertain, as analyst expectations can change with each earnings update.
Is SAP SE a good stock to buy?
Whether SAP SE is a good stock to buy depends on your own financial goals, risk tolerance and view of the company’s outlook. The article highlights both constructive factors, including SAP’s cloud growth, AI strategy and reaffirmed 2026 guidance, and risks such as margin pressure, competition and macro uncertainty. This information shouldn’t be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell SAP SE stock.
Could SAP SE stock go up or down?
SAP SE stock could move in either direction. A stronger share price could be supported by resilient cloud revenue, successful AI platform execution, improving margins or stronger investor appetite for European technology stocks. A weaker price could follow slower cloud conversion, pressure on profitability, increased competition or broader risk-off sentiment. Past performance and current analyst targets aren’t reliable indicators of future returns.
Should I invest in SAP SE stock?
Only you can decide whether SAP SE stock suits your financial circumstances, investment horizon and risk appetite. The article presents third-party forecasts, earnings data, technical indicators and sentiment snapshots for information only. These can help you understand the factors markets are watching, but they don’t remove uncertainty. Consider doing your own research and, where appropriate, speaking to a qualified financial adviser before investing.
Can I trade SAP SE CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade SAP SE CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.