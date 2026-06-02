Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is trading at $158.23 as of 4:07pm UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $143.21–$162.64. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around PLTR has been underpinned by the company's Q1 2026 earnings release on 4 May 2026. Palantir reported revenue of $1.63 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.33, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.27, while raising its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.65–$7.66 billion, representing approximately 71% year-on-year growth (Business Wire, 4 May 2026). The stock also drew support from the continued expansion of its government and defence business, including a £240.6 million UK Ministry of Defence contract running to 2029 (Yahoo Finance, 29 January 2026) and Ukraine's January 2026 launch of its Brave1 Dataroom platform, built on Palantir infrastructure (Defense News, 21 January 2026). Broader tailwinds from the AI-driven software sector recovery – with the IGV ETF rebounding from its 2026 lows even as PLTR remained down approximately 23% year to date – provided further context for the intraday move (Seeking Alpha, 31 May 2026).

Third-party PLTR outlook: AI growth meets valuation scrutiny

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions span a wide range. Views have been shaped by the company's Q1 2026 earnings beat, its upgraded full-year revenue guidance and continued debate over the appropriate valuation multiple for an AI-exposed software company. The following targets summarise recent broker and consensus views on PLTR.

HSBC (bearish hold)

HSBC holds a Hold rating on PLTR with a $151 price target, trimmed from $205. The firm cited intensifying competition in AI software and the risk that lower barriers to entry could weigh on Palantir's pricing power and long-term margins (CNBC, 4 May 2026).

Rosenblatt Securities (bullish reaffirmation)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a Buy rating and $225 price target on PLTR, following a meeting with company management and a key implementation partner. Analyst John McPeake cited the ontology platform as a durable competitive moat and noted that the target implied more than 60% upside from the then-prevailing price near $137 (MarketBeat, 21 May 2026).

Loop Capital (buy reiteration)

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel reiterated a Buy rating and a $220 price target on PLTR. The firm maintained its constructive stance amid what it described as strong AI-driven revenue growth, after Palantir posted Q1 2026 US revenue growth of 104% year on year (Street Insider, 5 May 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com aggregates ratings from 21 analysts, placing the consensus 12-month price target at $193.95 with a Buy consensus rating. Of the covering analysts, 43% assign a Strong Buy rating, 19% a Buy rating, 33% a Hold rating and 5% a Sell rating (Public.com, 31 May 2026).

MarketBeat (street consensus)

MarketBeat compiles 31 analyst ratings, arriving at an average 12-month price target of $192.76, with a high of $255 and a low of $90. Its overall consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with the mean target implying approximately 23% upside from PLTR's 29 May 2026 closing price of $156.54 (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026).

Takeaway: third-party broker and consensus targets span $151 (HSBC, Hold) to $225 (Rosenblatt and Loop Capital, Buy), with multi-analyst aggregations from Public.com and MarketBeat converging near $193–$194. Confidence in Palantir's government and AI-platform revenue trajectory is a common thread, while the spread between estimates reflects ongoing disagreement over valuation sustainability at current multiples.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) latest earnings

Palantir Technologies reported its Q1 2026 financial results on 4 May 2026, delivering what the company described as its fastest revenue growth since its 2020 market debut. Total revenue reached $1.63 billion, representing 85% year-on-year growth, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.33, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.27 by approximately 22% (CNBC, 4 May 2026).

US revenue growth crossed 100% year on year for the first time, with the government and commercial segments both contributing. The company posted an adjusted operating margin of approximately 60% and a Rule of 40 score of 145, a metric combining revenue growth rate and profit margin (Business Wire, 4 May 2026).

Following the results, Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.65–$7.66 billion, up from its prior range of $7.18–$7.20 billion, implying approximately 71% year-on-year growth for the full fiscal year (Yahoo Finance, 16 May 2026).

Palantir's next scheduled earnings release, covering Q2 2026, has not been officially confirmed as of 1 June 2026. Based on the company's prior reporting cadence, results are currently estimated for Monday, 3 August 2026, after market close (MarketBeat, 31 May 2026).

PLTR stock price: technical overview

The PLTR stock price trades at $158.23 as of 4:07pm UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting above most of its shorter-term moving averages. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stand at approximately $139, $142, $147 and $162, respectively. The current price is above the 20-, 50- and 100-day levels, but remains below the 200-day SMA, pointing to a mixed longer-term picture. The Hull moving average (9) at $152.94 and the Ichimoku base line at $145.43 also sit below the current price, broadly aligning with near-term positive momentum.

The 14-day RSI reads 68.53, placing momentum in firm-to-stretched territory, just below the conventional 70 threshold. The ADX (14) stands at 16.02, below the 25 level that would typically indicate an established directional trend. This suggests the current move has not yet reached strong-trend status.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $166.63 is the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level could bring R2 near $176.72 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $147.69 marks initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near $147.02. A move below that area could bring S1 at $137.60 into consideration (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s stock price closed at $21.23 on 3 June 2024, during a period of subdued sentiment around the broader AI software sector. The stock then began a sustained re-rating through the second half of 2024, climbing from around $25 in late June to $46.70 by early November 2024. This move coincided with Donald Trump’s US election victory and investor optimism around expanded government technology spending under the new administration.

Momentum accelerated into late 2024 and early 2025. PLTR reached $75.30 by 1 January 2025 and a 52-week high near $201.90 by 3 November 2025, as enthusiasm around Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) product and a series of government contract announcements contributed to the rally. A reversal followed, with the stock sliding to $72.27 on 10 March 2025 amid broader technology-sector rotation and tariff-related market volatility. It recovered to $103.94 by early February before another leg lower took it to $80.21 on 7 April 2025, around the same period that US trade tariff concerns weighed on global equity markets.

PLTR recovered through the second quarter of 2025, closing at $121.69 on 5 June 2025 and moving higher to $177.60 by 31 December 2025. The stock opened 2026 at $169.19, pulled back through late April and early May to a low of $128.35 on 10 April, then rebounded after its Q1 2026 earnings release on 4 May. It closed at $159.60 on 1 June 2026 – approximately 10.1% down year to date, but 233.7% higher than two years earlier.