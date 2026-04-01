Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is trading around $590.66 in Thursday’s US session, with prices moving between an intraday low of $589.56 and a high of $607.65 on 19 March 2026, as tracked on Capital.com’s ETF CFD feed at 3:24pm UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes amid a softer tone in the US 100 tech index, which was recently down about 1.4% on the day (MarketBeat, 18 March 2026), while US equities more broadly have swung as traders rotate in and out of growth exposures (Reuters, 16 March 2026).

Invesco QQQ Trust forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Invesco QQQ Trust predictions point to upside potential over the coming year, with dispersion across targets reflecting differing views on mega-cap technology earnings, AI demand and the US rate path. The mini-briefs below summarise recent third-party projections and consensus markers for QQQ in that period.

Wallet Investor (modelled path)

Wallet Investor states that its statistical model projects Invesco QQQ Trust at around $600.41 on 19 March 2026, with an indicated intraday band between roughly $600.41 and $605.12. The service says this short-term path sits within a broader 2026 forecast profile that edges gradually higher through the year, as its algorithm incorporates recent price momentum and historical volatility patterns rather than discretionary analyst views (Wallet Investor, 15 March 2026).

Long Forecast (calendar-month levels)

Long Forecast indicates that, for March 2026, it expects Invesco QQQ to average about $586 over the month, with a projected range of $526–$637 and a month-end level near $572. The site notes that subsequent monthly projections through late 2026 move from the high-$540s towards around $619 by November 2026, as its model extrapolates past price cycles and assumes moderate fluctuations around a gently rising trend (Long Forecast, 10 March 2026).

TipRanks (ETF-level consensus)

A QQQ ETF forecast page on TipRanks reports an average 12-month price target of about $715.05 for the ETF, derived from Wall Street analysts’ targets on 102 underlying holdings, with a high forecast of roughly $874.14 and a low near $538.79. TipRanks says this implies double-digit percentage upside from QQQ’s recent reference level and attributes the spread between bullish and cautious cases to differing assumptions about AI-related revenue growth, margin durability and the potential impact of rate or macro shocks on growth-stock valuations (TipRanks, 11 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, indicative paths for Invesco QQQ Trust cluster around levels broadly in the high-$500s to low-$700s over the next year. Common threads include reliance on historical price behaviour, aggregated analyst targets on underlying holdings and explicit caveats that such projections are highly uncertain.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

QQQ price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the QQQ price of the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is trading around $590.66 at 3:24pm on 19 March 2026, sitting below a tight moving-average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs grouped near $604, $612, $614 and $593 respectively. The 14-day RSI stands near 40, a lower-neutral reading that points to easing upside momentum, while the ADX, at around 24, suggests a developing but not yet dominant trend backdrop.

Topside, the first area to watch is the classic R1 pivot near 627, with R2 around 647 coming back into view only on a sustained daily close above that initial resistance zone. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at 610 remains the first reference level, followed by the 200-day SMA around 593 as the main moving-average shelf, while a move below that band may shift attention towards the S1 area near 590 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Invesco QQQ Trust history (2024–2026)

QQQ’s price has spent the past two years in a broad uptrend, climbing from around $444 in late March 2024 to about $590 by 19 March 2026. Over that period, the ETF pushed through the $500 area in early 2025 and extended towards the low-$600s into late 2025 and early 2026, with several pauses and pullbacks along the way as tech sentiment and macro headlines shifted.

In 2025, QQQ dipped below $410 during the April volatility spike, then recovered steadily to finish the year near $614 on 31 December, before grinding higher to a closing high just above $628 on 3 February 2026. Since then, price action has turned choppier, with closes oscillating between roughly $590 and $620 through February and March 2026, leaving QQQ modestly below its recent peak but still well above its levels in spring 2024.