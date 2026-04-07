CAC 40 Index Forecast | Iran Pause, Tariff Uncertainty

The CAC 40 index – referred to as the France 40 (FR40) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – is trading at €7,734.9 in early European trading at 11:15am UTC on 24 March 2026, within a session range of €7,513.4–€7,851.2. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The index's recent rebound has been supported by easing Middle East tensions after President Trump confirmed a five-day suspension of military action following dialogue with Tehran. This supported cyclical and industrial names while pressuring energy stocks (Bloomberg, 23 March 2026). At the same time, ongoing uncertainty around US–EU trade policy continues to weigh on sentiment, with a 10% temporary tariff on most EU goods currently in effect and EU ratification of a trade deal stalled in the European Parliament (Euronews, 16 March 2026). The EUR/USD rate is around 1.1585 on 24 March 2026, a level that has been broadly stable in recent weeks, while the ECB's main refinancing rate remains at 2.15% after the Governing Council held rates steady at its March meeting amid inflation near the 2% target (Trading Economics, 18 March 2026).

France 40 forecast 2026–2030: Third-party targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party France 40 predictions offer a range of year-end and near-term outlooks for the France 40 index and France 40 CFDs across 2026, shaped by assumptions around European equity momentum, US–EU trade dynamics, and broader macro conditions. The following targets summarise leading model-based projections for the FR40.

Long Forecast (monthly close model)

Long Forecast projects a March 2026 month-end close of 7,532, within a monthly range of 6,758–8,581, representing a modelled change of 12.2% lower than the month's opening level of 8,581. The model then projects a gradual recovery through the second half of 2026, with a December 2026 close estimate of 8,212 and a monthly range of 7,637–8,787, using historical trend extrapolation as its stated methodology (Long Forecast, 10 March 2026).

Forecasts.org (statistical regression model)

Forecasts.org places the March 2026 monthly average at approximately 7,872, with an average error margin of ±120 points, rising to approximately 8,022 in April 2026 and 8,384 by June 2026. The model applies time-series regression to historical index data, with error bands widening progressively across the forecast horizon amid greater uncertainty over longer time frames (Forecasts.org, 12 March 2026).

Wallet Investor (algorithmic futures model)

Wallet Investor projects the FR40 futures contract to reach approximately 8,160.8 within one year from a 22 March 2026 base price of 7,672.2, implying a modelled gain of approximately 6.4%. The model extends to a December 2026 close estimate of approximately 9,059.9, with month-on-month values ranging between 8,631.8 in March and 9,059.9 in December 2026, derived from algorithmic pattern analysis of historical futures price data (Wallet Investor, 22 March 2026).

Coin Price Forecast (trend-continuation model)

Coin Price Forecast projects a mid-2026 value of 8,733 and a year-end 2026 value of 8,764, representing approximately 5% above the 8,341 index level recorded at the time of the forecast. The model extends its projection to 9,288 by year-end 2027, applying a trend-continuation methodology to the prior price series, with short-term reference points at approximately 8,427 by 15 March 2026 and 8,516 by 15 April 2026 (Coin Price Forecast, 16 March 2026).

Investing.com (technical consensus summary)

Investing.com's technical analysis summary for the FR40 April 2026 futures contract read ‘Strong Buy’, with all 12 tracked moving averages and 7 of 8 oscillator indicators aligned to buy signals. The summary records the 14-day RSI at 67.8 and MACD at 14.3, with all major moving averages from the 5-day through to the 200-day sitting in buy territory at the time of capture (Investing.com, 24 March 2026).

Across sources, across these sources, France 40 predictions span a wide range of approximately 7,532–9,060, with near-term monthly averages clustered around 7,872–8,433. Common threads include assumptions of a second-half 2026 recovery and sensitivity to European macro and trade conditions, though methodologies and base-date index levels differ materially between sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FR40 index price: Technical overview

The FR40 index is trading at €7,734.9 as of 11:15am UTC on 24 March 2026, within a session range of €7,513.4–€7,851.2. The oscillator picture is broadly neutral: the 14-day relative strength index sits at 45.43, consistent with a mid-range, directionless reading, while the average directional index at 21.76 indicates a nascent but not yet established trend. The momentum oscillator and moving average convergence/divergence are both in mild sell territory, adding a slight downside tilt to the near-term picture without providing a decisive signal.

On the topside, the first resistance level and subsequent pivot-based resistance markers remain the key areas to watch for any continuation move higher. A convincing daily close above the nearest resistance zone would strengthen the case for a retest of higher reference levels, although confirmation from the wider moving-average picture would still be important. The Hull moving average (9) is the sole buy-aligned indicator across the moving average suite, suggesting that any near-term upside is not yet broadly confirmed by the broader moving-average complex.

On pullbacks, the central pivot area remains the first level to monitor, followed by the nearest support zone if price moves lower. A break below that area would bring deeper support references into focus, though traders would typically look for confirmation from price action and volume rather than relying on any one technical level in isolation (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This technical analysis is a marketing communication and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

France 40 index history (2024–2026)

The France 40 index ended 2024 at €7,378.4 and carried that momentum into 2025, climbing steadily through the first quarter to trade above €8,000 before tariff-driven volatility arrived. The index hit its two-year low of €6,887.6 on 8 April 2025 as global markets sold off sharply in response to the announcement of broad US tariffs, marking a swing of roughly 14% from late March levels. A recovery followed through the remainder of 2025, with the index closing the year at €8,140.4 – up approximately 10.3% from the 2024 year-end close.

In 2026, the index opened firm above €8,200, and it reached a two-year dataset high of €8,640.7 on 26 February 2026 amid broad European equity strength. March then brought a sharp reversal: the FR40 shed over €1,000 points in roughly three weeks, touching a March low of €7,613.7 on 20 March 2026 before stabilising. The FR40 closed at €7,735.7 on 24 March 2026, which is approximately 5.8% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close, and 3.8% lower year on year.