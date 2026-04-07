CAC 40 Index Forecast | Iran Pause, Tariff Uncertainty

CAC 40 index forecast: Iran pause, tariff uncertaintyFrance 40 tracks major French-listed companies, with trading on 24 March 2026 shaped by easing Middle East tensions, US–EU tariff uncertainty and unchanged ECB rates. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Marketing communication, not investment advice.
The CAC 40 index – referred to as the France 40 (FR40) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – is trading at €7,734.9 in early European trading at 11:15am UTC on 24 March 2026, within a session range of €7,513.4–€7,851.2. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The index's recent rebound has been supported by easing Middle East tensions after President Trump confirmed a five-day suspension of military action following dialogue with Tehran. This supported cyclical and industrial names while pressuring energy stocks (Bloomberg, 23 March 2026). At the same time, ongoing uncertainty around US–EU trade policy continues to weigh on sentiment, with a 10% temporary tariff on most EU goods currently in effect and EU ratification of a trade deal stalled in the European Parliament (Euronews, 16 March 2026). The EUR/USD rate is around 1.1585 on 24 March 2026, a level that has been broadly stable in recent weeks, while the ECB's main refinancing rate remains at 2.15% after the Governing Council held rates steady at its March meeting amid inflation near the 2% target (Trading Economics, 18 March 2026).
France 40 forecast 2026–2030: Third-party targets
As of 24 March 2026, third-party France 40 predictions offer a range of year-end and near-term outlooks for the France 40 index and France 40 CFDs across 2026, shaped by assumptions around European equity momentum, US–EU trade dynamics, and broader macro conditions. The following targets summarise leading model-based projections for the FR40.
Long Forecast (monthly close model)
Long Forecast projects a March 2026 month-end close of 7,532, within a monthly range of 6,758–8,581, representing a modelled change of 12.2% lower than the month's opening level of 8,581. The model then projects a gradual recovery through the second half of 2026, with a December 2026 close estimate of 8,212 and a monthly range of 7,637–8,787, using historical trend extrapolation as its stated methodology (Long Forecast, 10 March 2026).
Forecasts.org (statistical regression model)
Forecasts.org places the March 2026 monthly average at approximately 7,872, with an average error margin of ±120 points, rising to approximately 8,022 in April 2026 and 8,384 by June 2026. The model applies time-series regression to historical index data, with error bands widening progressively across the forecast horizon amid greater uncertainty over longer time frames (Forecasts.org, 12 March 2026).
Wallet Investor (algorithmic futures model)
Wallet Investor projects the FR40 futures contract to reach approximately 8,160.8 within one year from a 22 March 2026 base price of 7,672.2, implying a modelled gain of approximately 6.4%. The model extends to a December 2026 close estimate of approximately 9,059.9, with month-on-month values ranging between 8,631.8 in March and 9,059.9 in December 2026, derived from algorithmic pattern analysis of historical futures price data (Wallet Investor, 22 March 2026).
Coin Price Forecast (trend-continuation model)
Coin Price Forecast projects a mid-2026 value of 8,733 and a year-end 2026 value of 8,764, representing approximately 5% above the 8,341 index level recorded at the time of the forecast. The model extends its projection to 9,288 by year-end 2027, applying a trend-continuation methodology to the prior price series, with short-term reference points at approximately 8,427 by 15 March 2026 and 8,516 by 15 April 2026 (Coin Price Forecast, 16 March 2026).
Investing.com (technical consensus summary)
Investing.com's technical analysis summary for the FR40 April 2026 futures contract read ‘Strong Buy’, with all 12 tracked moving averages and 7 of 8 oscillator indicators aligned to buy signals. The summary records the 14-day RSI at 67.8 and MACD at 14.3, with all major moving averages from the 5-day through to the 200-day sitting in buy territory at the time of capture (Investing.com, 24 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FR40 index price: Technical overview
The FR40 index is trading at €7,734.9 as of 11:15am UTC on 24 March 2026, within a session range of €7,513.4–€7,851.2. The oscillator picture is broadly neutral: the 14-day relative strength index sits at 45.43, consistent with a mid-range, directionless reading, while the average directional index at 21.76 indicates a nascent but not yet established trend. The momentum oscillator and moving average convergence/divergence are both in mild sell territory, adding a slight downside tilt to the near-term picture without providing a decisive signal.
On the topside, the first resistance level and subsequent pivot-based resistance markers remain the key areas to watch for any continuation move higher. A convincing daily close above the nearest resistance zone would strengthen the case for a retest of higher reference levels, although confirmation from the wider moving-average picture would still be important. The Hull moving average (9) is the sole buy-aligned indicator across the moving average suite, suggesting that any near-term upside is not yet broadly confirmed by the broader moving-average complex.
On pullbacks, the central pivot area remains the first level to monitor, followed by the nearest support zone if price moves lower. A break below that area would bring deeper support references into focus, though traders would typically look for confirmation from price action and volume rather than relying on any one technical level in isolation (TradingView, 24 March 2026).
This technical analysis is a marketing communication and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
France 40 index history (2024–2026)
The France 40 index ended 2024 at €7,378.4 and carried that momentum into 2025, climbing steadily through the first quarter to trade above €8,000 before tariff-driven volatility arrived. The index hit its two-year low of €6,887.6 on 8 April 2025 as global markets sold off sharply in response to the announcement of broad US tariffs, marking a swing of roughly 14% from late March levels. A recovery followed through the remainder of 2025, with the index closing the year at €8,140.4 – up approximately 10.3% from the 2024 year-end close.
In 2026, the index opened firm above €8,200, and it reached a two-year dataset high of €8,640.7 on 26 February 2026 amid broad European equity strength. March then brought a sharp reversal: the FR40 shed over €1,000 points in roughly three weeks, touching a March low of €7,613.7 on 20 March 2026 before stabilising. The FR40 closed at €7,735.7 on 24 March 2026, which is approximately 5.8% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close, and 3.8% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
France 40 (FR40): Capital.com analyst view
The France 40's trajectory over the past two years reflects how quickly sentiment can shift for an index heavily exposed to global trade and consumer spending. After recovering from the tariff-driven low of €6,887.6 in April 2025, the index rallied steadily through the second half of 2025 and into early 2026, reaching a two-year high close of €8,640.7 in late February 2026. That move was supported by ECB rate cuts settling near 2%, a stabilising euro, and German fiscal stimulus feeding through to the broader eurozone. Those same conditions, however, can also be read differently: looser financial conditions could stoke inflation, prompting the ECB to hold or reverse course, which would weigh on rate-sensitive index constituents.
The sharp March 2026 pullback – down roughly 10% from the February peak to €7,735.7 as of 24 March 2026 – underscores the index's sensitivity to US trade policy, with tariff headlines capable of moving the market materially in either direction. The CAC 40's concentration in luxury goods, energy, and industrials amplifies this dynamic: easing trade tensions could support a recovery in earnings expectations, while any further escalation could compress margins at index heavyweights and keep the index under pressure for longer. Any market view discussed here relates to France 40 price action and France 40 CFDs, not to a recommendation or target for any investor or trader.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for France 40 CFDs
As of 24 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in France 40 CFDs shows 81.7% long and 18.3% short, which puts buyers ahead by 63.4 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in a heavy-buy, one-sided-long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – France 40 2026
- FR40 is trading at €7,734.9 as of 11:15am UTC on 24 March 2026, down roughly 10% from its two-year high of €8,640.7 reached in late February 2026.
- Near-term technical levels should be read using the latest published pivot, support and resistance data for France 40 CFDs at the time of publication, rather than fixed values carried over from an earlier draft.
- Key upside drivers include ECB rates near 2%, German fiscal stimulus feeding through to the eurozone, and any easing of US tariff pressure on European exporters.
- Key downside risks include further US–EU trade escalation, potential margin compression at CAC 40 heavyweights such as LVMH and Airbus, and a stronger euro weighing on overseas earnings.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. This is a marketing communication and not investment advice.
FAQ
What is the 5 year France 40 forecast?
A five-year France 40 forecast is usually best treated as a range of possible outcomes rather than a single target. As the article shows, even shorter-term third-party models for 2026 already vary meaningfully because they rely on different assumptions, base dates and methodologies. Over a five-year horizon, factors such as interest rates, trade policy, inflation, earnings trends and eurozone growth can all shift materially, which means long-term forecasts should be read as scenario-based estimates, not precise predictions. This is a marketing communication and not investment advice.
Is France 40 a good CFD to trade?
Whether France 40 is appropriate to trade as a CFD depends on the trader’s objectives, time horizon, risk tolerance and understanding of leveraged products. The index offers exposure to major French-listed companies and can react to macroeconomic data, ECB policy, trade developments and sector-specific news. That can create trading opportunities, but it can also increase volatility and risk. A product being actively traded or widely followed does not make it suitable for everyone, particularly where leverage can magnify losses as well as gains.
Could France 40 go up or down?
France 40 could move in either direction, depending on how economic and market conditions develop. As outlined in the article, potential support factors include steadier ECB policy, improving eurozone activity and any easing in trade-related pressure on European exporters. On the other hand, renewed tariff tensions, weaker earnings expectations, inflation surprises or a stronger euro could weigh on the index. Because several moving parts affect performance at once, the outlook remains conditional rather than one-directional.
Should I invest in France 40?
Whether someone should invest in France 40 is a personal decision and not something this article can determine. The article is for informational purposes only and does not provide investment advice or a recommendation. This is a marketing communication and not investment advice. Anyone considering exposure should assess their own financial situation, risk tolerance, time horizon and understanding of the product they plan to use. It is also important to distinguish between investing in an index-linked product and trading France 40 CFDs, which involves leverage and different risks.
Can I trade France 40 CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade France 40 CFDs on Capital.com. Trading index CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.