BYD Company Stock Forecast | Record Overseas Sales

BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $97.10 HKD in early Tuesday trading as of 9:04am UTC on 2 June 2026, up sharply from Monday’s close of $90.75 HKD after briefly touching an intraday high of $97.15 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rebound follows BYD's record overseas sales of 160,644 units in May, up 80.4% year-on-year. The result ended eight consecutive months of annual sales declines and marked the first month of positive annual growth since mid-2025 (CNEVPost, 1 June 2026). It also contrasts with ongoing pressure in China, where domestic EV sales have retreated to 2024 comparable-period levels amid subsidy tapering and margin compression, as flagged by Wood Mackenzie at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show (Wood Mackenzie, 18 May 2026). Attention is also turning to the 11 June 2026 ex-dividend date, when BYD's declared interim cash dividend of 0.358 RMB per share is set to go ex, which may influence short-term positioning (Simply Wall St, 29 April 2026).

BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: third-party price targets

As of 2 June 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions point to a broadly constructive view heading into June 2026, although estimates vary widely amid weak domestic demand and strong overseas volume growth.

CITIC Securities (broker reiteration)

CITIC Securities reaffirmed a Buy rating on BYD (1211) with a 12-month price target of $130 HKD. The broker's stance follows BYD's May sales release, which showed global wholesale volumes ending an eight-month year-on-year decline, with overseas deliveries rising 80.4% to a record 160,644 units (The Globe and Mail, 30 May 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus revision)

Simply Wall St noted that the analyst consensus price target for BYD (1211) was revised upward from $161 HKD to $177 HKD in its latest update, citing improving earnings forecasts linked to international volume growth. The site also flagged that BYD's share price had declined 2.2% in the prior week at the time of the revision, widening the implied gap between the market price and consensus target (Simply Wall St, 28 May 2026).

Moomoo (broker aggregation)

Moomoo's 1211 forecast page aggregates institutional estimates and reports an average 12-month price target of $120.23 HKD, with a high estimate of $138.53 HKD and a low of $80 HKD. The range reflects diverging broker assumptions on the pace of domestic margin recovery, set against ongoing price competition in China's NEV sector (Moomoo, 1 June 2026).

Investing.com (multi-analyst consensus)

Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 28 analysts covering BYD (1211) and reports an average 12-month price target of $124.59 HKD, with a high estimate of $148.64 HKD and a low of $93 HKD. The consensus remains Buy-skewed, with most contributing analysts maintaining constructive ratings as of the capture date (Investing.com, 2 June 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus summary)

Yahoo Finance aggregates analyst 12-month price targets for 1211 and reports an average of $124.61 HKD, with a high estimate of $148.68 HKD and a low of $87.85 HKD. The consensus sits materially above the stock's last price of $90.75 HKD as of 1 June 2026, with the gap reflecting differing views on how quickly domestic and overseas earnings streams may converge (Yahoo Finance, 2 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, 12-month price targets for BYD (1211), range from $80–$177 HKD. Multi-broker averages from Moomoo, Investing.com, and Yahoo Finance cluster near $120–$125 HKD. Record overseas volume is the shared upside anchor across sources, while domestic pricing pressure and margin compression remain the common downside caveats.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BYD (1211) latest earnings and upcoming announcements

BYD reported its Q1 2026 results in late April 2026, with operating profit materially above analyst forecasts, a result that prompted Goldman Sachs to reiterate its Buy rating and $134 HKD target on the H-shares (AAStocks, 27 April 2026). Revenue for full-year 2025 was reported at approximately 783.83bn CNY, with the company's annual general meeting scheduled for June 2026 to formally approve the 2025 results and expand its guarantee framework (MarketWatch, 2 June 2026).

BYD's May 2026 wholesale sales data, released on 1 June 2026, showed total global volumes posting a slim year-on-year increase, ending eight consecutive months of annual decline, with overseas deliveries reaching a record 160,644 units, up 80.4% year-on-year (CNEVPost, 1 June 2026). BYD declared an interim cash dividend of 0.358 RMB per H-share, with an ex-dividend date of 11 June 2026 and a payment date of 31 July 2026 (Simply Wall St, 29 April 2026).

Domestically, China's NEV market continued to face headwinds into Q2 2026, with Wood Mackenzie citing subsidy tapering, margin compression, and volumes tracking at 2024 comparable-period levels – factors that may continue to weigh on BYD's home-market unit economics even as overseas momentum has improved (Wood Mackenzie, 18 May 2026).

1211 stock price: technical overview

The 1211 stock price trades at $97.10 HKD as of 9:04am UTC on 2 June 2026, with the session spanning $90.40–$97.15 HKD. The last price sits above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at approximately $92 HKD and the 20-day SMA at approximately $95 HKD, but remains below the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $99 HKD, $102 HKD, $99 HKD and $102 HKD, respectively. This places the price within a contested zone between shorter- and longer-term averages. The Hull moving average (9) at approximately $92 HKD and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at approximately $95 HKD both run beneath the last price, which is consistent with near-term positive momentum off recent lows, according to TradingView data.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 50.78, a neutral reading with no directional lean in isolation. The average directional index (14) registers 27.60, a level TradingView data associates with an established trend. However, the direction of that trend remains ambiguous given the mixed moving-average alignment described above.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $101 HKD is the first reference above the current price. A daily close through that level could put the R2 level near $110.70 HKD in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at $94.90 HKD represents initial support, while the 100-day SMA shelf near $99.40 HKD acts as a broader reference. A sustained move below the P level could shift attention towards S1 at $85.20 HKD (TradingView, 2 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company share price history (2024–2026)

1211’s stock price opened 2024 at around $89 HKD on an adjusted basis, then climbed through the year as the company grew overseas sales volumes and sentiment towards Chinese EV names improved. Shares closed 2024 at approximately $89 HKD adjusted, having broadly held their gains through year-end.

The stock pushed higher into early 2025, reaching an adjusted peak near $155 HKD in late May 2025 before pulling back sharply to around $104 HKD in early April. That move coincided with a broad global equity sell-off amid escalating US tariff announcements. BYD recovered quickly, and on 10 June 2025, a 3-for-1 bonus and capitalisation share issue took effect, resetting the nominal share price to reflect the expanded share count. In the weeks immediately after, shares traded near $134–$136 HKD before beginning a sustained decline through the second half of 2025. The stock closed the year at $95.25 HKD as softer domestic NEV demand and margin pressure from price competition weighed on sentiment.

In 2026, the stock briefly recovered towards $111.55 HKD on 17 April, supported by stronger-than-expected overseas sales data, before retreating again. BYD (1211) closed at $96.90 HKD on 2 June 2026, down approximately 1.7% year to date and around 27.8% below the July 2025 post-split high.