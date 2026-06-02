BYD Company Stock Forecast | Record Overseas Sales

BYD Company stock forecast: Record overseas salesBYD is a Chinese EV and battery maker. In May, overseas sales rose 80.4% year-on-year to 160,644 units, while domestic sales remained under pressure. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $97.10 HKD in early Tuesday trading as of 9:04am UTC on 2 June 2026, up sharply from Monday’s close of $90.75 HKD after briefly touching an intraday high of $97.15 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The rebound follows BYD's record overseas sales of 160,644 units in May, up 80.4% year-on-year. The result ended eight consecutive months of annual sales declines and marked the first month of positive annual growth since mid-2025 (CNEVPost, 1 June 2026). It also contrasts with ongoing pressure in China, where domestic EV sales have retreated to 2024 comparable-period levels amid subsidy tapering and margin compression, as flagged by Wood Mackenzie at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show (Wood Mackenzie, 18 May 2026). Attention is also turning to the 11 June 2026 ex-dividend date, when BYD's declared interim cash dividend of 0.358 RMB per share is set to go ex, which may influence short-term positioning (Simply Wall St, 29 April 2026).
BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: third-party price targets
As of 2 June 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions point to a broadly constructive view heading into June 2026, although estimates vary widely amid weak domestic demand and strong overseas volume growth.
CITIC Securities (broker reiteration)
CITIC Securities reaffirmed a Buy rating on BYD (1211) with a 12-month price target of $130 HKD. The broker's stance follows BYD's May sales release, which showed global wholesale volumes ending an eight-month year-on-year decline, with overseas deliveries rising 80.4% to a record 160,644 units (The Globe and Mail, 30 May 2026).
Simply Wall St (consensus revision)
Simply Wall St noted that the analyst consensus price target for BYD (1211) was revised upward from $161 HKD to $177 HKD in its latest update, citing improving earnings forecasts linked to international volume growth. The site also flagged that BYD's share price had declined 2.2% in the prior week at the time of the revision, widening the implied gap between the market price and consensus target (Simply Wall St, 28 May 2026).
Moomoo (broker aggregation)
Moomoo's 1211 forecast page aggregates institutional estimates and reports an average 12-month price target of $120.23 HKD, with a high estimate of $138.53 HKD and a low of $80 HKD. The range reflects diverging broker assumptions on the pace of domestic margin recovery, set against ongoing price competition in China's NEV sector (Moomoo, 1 June 2026).
Investing.com (multi-analyst consensus)
Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 28 analysts covering BYD (1211) and reports an average 12-month price target of $124.59 HKD, with a high estimate of $148.64 HKD and a low of $93 HKD. The consensus remains Buy-skewed, with most contributing analysts maintaining constructive ratings as of the capture date (Investing.com, 2 June 2026).
Yahoo Finance (consensus summary)
Yahoo Finance aggregates analyst 12-month price targets for 1211 and reports an average of $124.61 HKD, with a high estimate of $148.68 HKD and a low of $87.85 HKD. The consensus sits materially above the stock's last price of $90.75 HKD as of 1 June 2026, with the gap reflecting differing views on how quickly domestic and overseas earnings streams may converge (Yahoo Finance, 2 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BYD (1211) latest earnings and upcoming announcements
BYD reported its Q1 2026 results in late April 2026, with operating profit materially above analyst forecasts, a result that prompted Goldman Sachs to reiterate its Buy rating and $134 HKD target on the H-shares (AAStocks, 27 April 2026). Revenue for full-year 2025 was reported at approximately 783.83bn CNY, with the company's annual general meeting scheduled for June 2026 to formally approve the 2025 results and expand its guarantee framework (MarketWatch, 2 June 2026).
BYD's May 2026 wholesale sales data, released on 1 June 2026, showed total global volumes posting a slim year-on-year increase, ending eight consecutive months of annual decline, with overseas deliveries reaching a record 160,644 units, up 80.4% year-on-year (CNEVPost, 1 June 2026). BYD declared an interim cash dividend of 0.358 RMB per H-share, with an ex-dividend date of 11 June 2026 and a payment date of 31 July 2026 (Simply Wall St, 29 April 2026).
Domestically, China's NEV market continued to face headwinds into Q2 2026, with Wood Mackenzie citing subsidy tapering, margin compression, and volumes tracking at 2024 comparable-period levels – factors that may continue to weigh on BYD's home-market unit economics even as overseas momentum has improved (Wood Mackenzie, 18 May 2026).
1211 stock price: technical overview
The 1211 stock price trades at $97.10 HKD as of 9:04am UTC on 2 June 2026, with the session spanning $90.40–$97.15 HKD. The last price sits above the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at approximately $92 HKD and the 20-day SMA at approximately $95 HKD, but remains below the 30-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $99 HKD, $102 HKD, $99 HKD and $102 HKD, respectively. This places the price within a contested zone between shorter- and longer-term averages. The Hull moving average (9) at approximately $92 HKD and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at approximately $95 HKD both run beneath the last price, which is consistent with near-term positive momentum off recent lows, according to TradingView data.
The 14-day relative strength index sits at 50.78, a neutral reading with no directional lean in isolation. The average directional index (14) registers 27.60, a level TradingView data associates with an established trend. However, the direction of that trend remains ambiguous given the mixed moving-average alignment described above.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $101 HKD is the first reference above the current price. A daily close through that level could put the R2 level near $110.70 HKD in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at $94.90 HKD represents initial support, while the 100-day SMA shelf near $99.40 HKD acts as a broader reference. A sustained move below the P level could shift attention towards S1 at $85.20 HKD (TradingView, 2 June 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BYD Company share price history (2024–2026)
1211’s stock price opened 2024 at around $89 HKD on an adjusted basis, then climbed through the year as the company grew overseas sales volumes and sentiment towards Chinese EV names improved. Shares closed 2024 at approximately $89 HKD adjusted, having broadly held their gains through year-end.
The stock pushed higher into early 2025, reaching an adjusted peak near $155 HKD in late May 2025 before pulling back sharply to around $104 HKD in early April. That move coincided with a broad global equity sell-off amid escalating US tariff announcements. BYD recovered quickly, and on 10 June 2025, a 3-for-1 bonus and capitalisation share issue took effect, resetting the nominal share price to reflect the expanded share count. In the weeks immediately after, shares traded near $134–$136 HKD before beginning a sustained decline through the second half of 2025. The stock closed the year at $95.25 HKD as softer domestic NEV demand and margin pressure from price competition weighed on sentiment.
In 2026, the stock briefly recovered towards $111.55 HKD on 17 April, supported by stronger-than-expected overseas sales data, before retreating again. BYD (1211) closed at $96.90 HKD on 2 June 2026, down approximately 1.7% year to date and around 27.8% below the July 2025 post-split high.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
BYD Company (1211): Capital.com analyst view
BYD’s H-share performance over the past year reflects a company navigating a structural transition: record overseas momentum alongside persistent domestic headwinds. May 2026 export volumes reached 160,644 units, up 80.4% year-on-year, and Fitch Solutions notes that higher-margin international sales are increasingly offsetting weaker home-market unit economics. That overseas growth story may provide an earnings recovery path for the second half of 2026, as Goldman Sachs cites Q1 2026 as the likely profit trough. However, China’s domestic NEV price war remains intense. BYD launched fresh model discounts in 2025, while operating income fell for the first time since 2021, a dynamic that could limit margin recovery even if volumes stabilise.
The stock trades approximately 13% below its April 2026 high of $111.55 HKD, reflecting the tension between improving overseas data and ongoing domestic margin pressure. A sustained acceleration in international deliveries, or easing competitive pricing in China, could support a re-rating towards analyst consensus targets. Conversely, renewed domestic price competition, rising debt-servicing costs or broader emerging-market risk aversion could extend the drawdown from recent highs.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for BYD Company CFDs
As of 2 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in BYD Company CFDs shows 99.2% buyers versus 0.8% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 98.4 percentage points and indicating a heavily long-skewed positioning snapshot. This data reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – BYD Company 2026
- BYD (1211) trades at $97.10 HKD as of 9:04am UTC on 2 June 2026, down approximately 1.7% year to date and around 27.8% below its July 2025 post-split high of $134.15 HKD.
- Record May 2026 overseas deliveries of 160,644 units, up 80.4% year-on-year, ended eight consecutive months of annual sales decline and represent the primary near-term positive catalyst cited across the reviewed sources.
- Persistent domestic NEV price competition continues to weigh on operating margins, with BYD’s 2025 operating income falling for the first time since 2021. This offsets some of the optimism from international volume growth and remains a key risk to monitor.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most BYD stock?
BYD’s ownership is split across founders, strategic investors, institutional holders and public shareholders. Its founder and chairman, Wang Chuanfu, remains one of the company’s most important individual shareholders. Berkshire Hathaway has also historically been a major overseas investor in BYD’s H-shares, although its holding has changed over time. Investors should check the latest company filings for the most current ownership data, as large shareholder positions can change.
What is the five-year BYD share price forecast?
Five-year 1211 stock forecasts vary widely because they depend on assumptions about overseas growth, domestic pricing pressure, battery demand, margins and broader sentiment towards Chinese EV stocks. The article focuses on 12-month analyst targets, which range from $80–$177 HKD, with multi-broker averages near $120–$125 HKD. Longer-term forecasts should be treated as scenario-based projections, not reliable predictions, as market conditions and company fundamentals can change quickly.
Is BYD a good stock to buy?
Whether BYD is a good stock to buy depends on an investor’s objectives, risk tolerance and view of the company’s fundamentals. The article highlights potential support from record overseas deliveries and improving international sales, alongside risks from China’s domestic NEV price competition, margin pressure and broader market volatility. Analyst targets remain broadly constructive, but this doesn’t guarantee future performance. This information is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy BYD shares.
Could BYD stock go up or down?
BYD stock could move in either direction. Further growth in overseas deliveries, improving margins or easing domestic price competition could support the share price. However, renewed pricing pressure in China, weaker demand, rising debt-servicing costs or broader emerging-market risk aversion could weigh on performance. Technical indicators in the article also show a mixed setup, with the stock trading between shorter- and longer-term moving averages. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.
Should I invest in BYD stock?
The decision to invest in BYD stock should be based on your own research, financial circumstances and risk appetite. BYD has exposure to long-term themes such as electric vehicles, batteries and international expansion, but it also faces risks from competition, regulation, tariffs, pricing pressure and margin compression. Consider reviewing company filings, analyst research and independent financial guidance before making any decision. Capital.com does not provide investment advice or personal recommendations.
Can I trade BYD CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade BYD Company CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.