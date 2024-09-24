HomeMarkets overviewSharesBadger Meter Inc

Trade Badger Meter Inc - BMI CFD

217.97+0.27%
The chart shows the BMI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 217.97, a high of 218.05, and a low of 216.95.
Sell

217.35

Buy

217.97

0.62
Low: 216.95High: 218.05
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.62
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$1.07)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $4,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $4,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close218.91
Open218.04
1-Year Change0.3%
Day's Range216.95 - 218.05

Trade Badger Meter Inc - BMI

Badger Meter Inc

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