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Trade Singapore 25 Future - SSGN2026 CFD

455.120%
The chart shows the SSGN2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 455.12, a high of 455.88, and a low of 454.26.
Sell

454.88

Buy

455.12

0.24
Low: 454.26High: 455.88
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.24
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013529 %
(-SGD 1.35)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 10,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 9,000.00

-0.01353%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008389 %
(-SGD 0.84)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 10,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 9,000.00

-0.00839%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySGD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Singapore 25 Future - SSGN2026 CFD

The MSCI Singapore Free stock index (SiMSCI) is a free-float adjusted market capitalisation weighted index that tracks the performance of large and medium sized companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It belongs to the larger family of MSCI indices, that is well-tracked by funds, banks and other relevant institutions. The SiMSCI is similar to the STI in terms of the constituent stocks and the two indices are highly correlated. The index is reviewed 4 times a year (in February, May, August and November) with the aim of providing a timely view on the changing performance of the equity market. SiMSCI top constituents include: DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank, United Overseas Bank, Singapore Telecom, Keppel Corp, CapitaLand, Genting Singapore PLC, Ascendas REIT, Singapore Exchange and Singapore Airlines.

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