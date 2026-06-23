Intertemporal choice is about how people make decisions when the results happen at different points in time. It looks at the trade-off between getting something now and waiting for something later, or taking a cost today for a possible benefit in the future.

In trading, this matters because many decisions involve timing. A trader may take a smaller profit now instead of waiting for a potentially larger one. They may close a losing position today, or keep it open in the hope that it recovers. They may also choose between a short-term, reactive approach and a longer-term strategy built around a plan. These are all time-based decisions, and the way traders value present and future outcomes can influence how consistently they follow their trading plans.

Takeaways Intertemporal choice theory looks at how people choose between outcomes that happen at different points in time.

The standard economic model assumes people discount the future at a steady rate. Behavioural research suggests people often discount the near future more heavily than the distant future, which can create present bias.

Present bias can cause traders to give more weight to immediate outcomes, such as taking a small certain gain now, than to future outcomes, such as waiting for a larger but uncertain gain later.

The beta-delta model, introduced by Laibson in 1997, helps explain why the immediate present can feel more important than any future period.

Managing intertemporal inconsistency may involve pre-commitment mechanisms, such as setting exit rules before entry, defining hold criteria, and reviewing trades over the timeframe the strategy was designed for.

Understanding these patterns can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Below, we’ll look at how intertemporal choice works, how it developed, and why it matters for traders managing decisions across different timeframes.

What is intertemporal choice?

Intertemporal choice is the study of decisions where the outcomes happen at different times. In simple terms, it asks: how much do we value something now compared with something later?

The idea has been part of economics for decades. In 1937, Paul Samuelson introduced a model called discounted utility, which described how people might place less value on future outcomes than present ones (MPRA, 2009). In this model, the future is discounted at a steady rate. So, if someone is willing to wait one extra month for a higher amount of money today, they should also be willing to wait one extra month for the same higher amount in the future (Model Diplomat, 2026).

For example, a person who prefers £110 in 13 months to £100 in 12 months should, under the standard model, also prefer £110 in one month to £100 today. The delay is the same in both cases: one month.

Behavioural research shows that people often do not behave this consistently. Many people place much more weight on what is available right now than on what is available later. This is known as present bias. It can make future plans feel sensible when they are made, but harder to follow when an immediate reward or cost is directly in front of us.

Origins and development of intertemporal choice theory

Intertemporal choice theory has developed as economists and behavioural researchers have tried to explain how people weigh rewards and costs across time.

1937 – Samuelson’s discounted utility model. Paul Samuelson introduced a clear framework for describing choices across time. The model assumed that future outcomes lose value at a steady rate, but Samuelson noted that it was more of a technical model than a full account of real behaviour (MPRA, 2009).

Paul Samuelson introduced a clear framework for describing choices across time. The model assumed that future outcomes lose value at a steady rate, but Samuelson noted that it was more of a technical model than a full account of real behaviour (MPRA, 2009). 1980s – Thaler’s behavioural findings. Richard Thaler documented patterns that challenged the standard model. One example was the ‘delay-speedup asymmetry’, where people often wanted more compensation to delay a reward than they were willing to pay to receive it sooner (The Decision Lab, 2026).

Richard Thaler documented patterns that challenged the standard model. One example was the ‘delay-speedup asymmetry’, where people often wanted more compensation to delay a reward than they were willing to pay to receive it sooner (The Decision Lab, 2026). 1980s onwards – different treatment of gains and losses. Research also showed that people may discount gains and losses differently, meaning the timing of a profit may not be judged in the same way as the timing of a loss (Model Diplomat, 2026).

Research also showed that people may discount gains and losses differently, meaning the timing of a profit may not be judged in the same way as the timing of a loss (Model Diplomat, 2026). 1997 – Laibson’s beta-delta model. David Laibson introduced a model that helped explain present bias. Delta described normal discounting between future periods, while beta captured the extra weight people place on the immediate present (Model Diplomat, 2026).

David Laibson introduced a model that helped explain present bias. Delta described normal discounting between future periods, while beta captured the extra weight people place on the immediate present (Model Diplomat, 2026). 1999 – O’Donoghue and Rabin’s work on present bias. Ted O’Donoghue and Matthew Rabin expanded this idea by distinguishing between sophisticated and naive decision-makers. Sophisticated decision-makers expect temptation and set rules in advance, while naive decision-makers may not expect their preferences to change (The Decision Lab, 2026).

This timeline shows how intertemporal choice theory moved from a clean economic model towards a more realistic account of how people make decisions when immediate rewards, delayed outcomes and changing preferences are involved.

Key principles of intertemporal choice

Exponential and hyperbolic discounting Exponential discounting is the standard model. It assumes the future is discounted at a constant rate. Under this view, the difference between today and one month from now is treated in the same way as the difference between 12 months from now and 13 months from now. Hyperbolic discounting works differently. It suggests people often discount near-term delays more sharply than long-term delays. In other words, waiting one month can feel much harder when the choice starts today than when both options sit far in the future. This creates present bias. Immediate rewards can feel more important than future rewards, even when the future reward may be larger. In trading, this can affect how a trader responds to live positions, especially when money is already at risk.

Present bias and time inconsistency Present bias can lead to time inconsistency. This means a person’s preferences change as the decision gets closer. A trader may decide, before opening a position, to hold until a certain target or exit level is reached. At that point, the plan may feel clear and reasonable. But once the position is open and the trader sees a smaller gain available now, the immediate reward may feel more attractive than the planned outcome. The trader may close early, even though the original plan suggested holding. The same can happen with losses. A trader may set a rule to close a position if it moves against them by a certain amount. But when that loss is immediate, closing the position can feel harder than it did in the planning stage. Holding on then becomes a way to delay the discomfort of realising the loss.

Sophisticated and naive agents O’Donoghue and Rabin’s distinction between sophisticated and naive agents is useful in trading psychology. A naive trader may keep making the same plan and breaking it in similar ways. They may plan to hold to a target, exit early, and then explain the decision as a one-off reaction to that trade. Over time, however, the same pattern may repeat. A sophisticated trader recognises that this can happen. They may use pre-commitment rules to reduce the need for emotional decisions while a position is live. These rules might include preset exit orders, a written trade plan, or conditions that define when early exit is allowed. These tools do not remove risk, and they do not guarantee better outcomes, but they can make it easier to compare real-time decisions with the original plan.

Intertemporal choice in financial markets

Intertemporal choice also helps explain some broader market behaviour. Investors and traders often weigh present liquidity against future returns, or near-term uncertainty against longer-term potential.

One example is the equity risk premium: the excess return equities have historically earned over risk-free assets. Part of this may reflect the compensation investors require for holding assets whose returns are uncertain and arrive in the future. In bond markets, longer-maturity bonds often carry higher yields than shorter-maturity bonds in a normal yield curve environment. This can reflect the term premium investors demand for giving up liquidity for longer.

Behavioural finance also uses ideas from intertemporal choice to explore market patterns such as volatility, momentum and mean reversion. If many market participants place extra weight on near-term events, assets with immediate catalysts may receive more attention than those with longer-term drivers. This does not mean prices will move in a predictable way, but it shows how time preferences can influence how market participants react to information.

Intertemporal choice and trader behaviour

Intertemporal choice can affect trading when immediate rewards or discomfort start to carry more weight than the original plan.

Present bias can lead to early profit-taking : a smaller realised gain may feel more appealing than waiting for a planned target.

: a smaller realised gain may feel more appealing than waiting for a planned target. Early exits aren’t always wrong : they may make sense if market conditions or the original thesis have changed.

: they may make sense if market conditions or the original thesis have changed. The issue is emotion-led timing : iIf a trader exits mainly because the immediate reward feels easier to accept, the decision may not match the strategy.

: iIf a trader exits mainly because the immediate reward feels easier to accept, the decision may not match the strategy. Over time, this can reduce winning-trade performance : repeated early exits may lower the average profit per winning trade compared with the original plan.

: repeated early exits may lower the average profit per winning trade compared with the original plan. Present bias can also affect losing trades : closing a loss makes it immediate and certain, while keeping it open delays that discomfort.

: closing a loss makes it immediate and certain, while keeping it open delays that discomfort. Loss holding can feel easier in the moment : a trader may say they are giving the market time, when the decision is partly about avoiding a realised loss.

: a trader may say they are giving the market time, when the decision is partly about avoiding a realised loss. This overlaps with loss aversion : the future can start to feel like a place where the loss might improve, while the present contains the discomfort of closing.

: the future can start to feel like a place where the loss might improve, while the present contains the discomfort of closing. Leverage can make this more important for CFD traders : it can magnify both gains and losses, increasing the impact of delayed decisions.

: it can magnify both gains and losses, increasing the impact of delayed decisions. Present bias can shape strategy choice : short-term trading offers faster feedback, with more frequent entries, exits and decisions.

: short-term trading offers faster feedback, with more frequent entries, exits and decisions. Longer-term strategies require more patience : they may involve fewer decisions, longer waiting periods and less immediate feedback.

: they may involve fewer decisions, longer waiting periods and less immediate feedback. No timeframe is automatically better: the risk is choosing faster feedback because it feels more satisfying, rather than because it fits the trader’s plan, risk tolerance or available time.

Understanding intertemporal choice can help traders recognise when they are favouring immediate comfort over a decision that better reflects their strategy.

Applying intertemporal choice to CFD trading

In CFD trading, intertemporal choice can be a useful way to think about the gap between a plan made before entry and the decisions made while a position is open. A trader may set out a clear rationale, target and exit level in advance, but those choices can feel different once prices are moving and profit or loss is visible.

Pre-commitment mechanisms can provide structure, though they do not remove the need for judgement. These may include setting take-profit and stop-loss levels before entry, noting the conditions that would justify changing a trade, and assessing the position over the timeframe the strategy was designed for. Used carefully, these steps can give traders a clearer reference point when short-term price moves or emotions influence decisions.

For example, a take-profit order can connect an exit decision to the original plan before an immediate gain becomes more tempting. A planned review window may also help where it matches the trade setup and risk parameters. Equally, a trader may need to adapt if market conditions change, so these tools should not be treated as fixed rules in every situation.

The aim is not to remove uncertainty or force a specific outcome. It is to make the original plan easier to compare with the decision being made during live trading. This can help traders distinguish between a reasoned adjustment and a reaction driven mainly by present bias.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not eliminate the risks inherent in CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Criticisms and limitations of intertemporal choice theory

Intertemporal choice theory can help explain why traders prioritise short-term comfort, but it doesn’t account for every decision made in live markets.

Context-dependence of discount rates One limitation of intertemporal choice theory is that people do not have one fixed discount rate that applies in every situation. Their preferences can change depending on the size of the decision, the context, the way the choice is framed, and their emotional state. This matters in trading because live markets are not neutral decision environments. Price movement, open profit and loss, news, volatility and time pressure can all affect how a trader feels about waiting, closing or changing a position. As a result, intertemporal choice theory can help explain patterns, but it cannot predict every individual decision.

The multiple-selves problem Another limitation is the idea of the ‘present self’ and the ‘future self’. This can be a helpful way to explain why a person makes one plan in advance and another decision in the moment. But it also raises questions. If the future self genuinely feels differently from the planning self, should the planning self always take priority? In trading, the practical answer is not always simple. Sometimes changing a trade may be a disciplined response to new information. At other times, it may be a reaction to discomfort, impatience or fear of missing out. Intertemporal choice theory helps frame the question, but it does not replace judgement or risk management.

Recognising these limits can help traders use the theory as a guide, while still relying on evidence, judgement and risk-management rules.

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