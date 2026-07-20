The double bottom pattern is a W-shaped chart pattern that some traders use to identify a possible shift after a downtrend. It forms when price tests a similar low twice, then moves higher through a level known as the neckline.

This guide explains how the pattern forms, what traders often look for before acting on it, how the measured target works, and why confirmation and risk management matter when trading CFDs.

Takeaways A double bottom is a W-shaped pattern that may suggest a downtrend is losing momentum.

It has two similar lows, a middle peak, and a neckline drawn from that peak.

Many traders wait for price to close above the neckline before treating the pattern as confirmed.

A common target method measures the pattern’s height and projects it above the neckline.

Rising volume can support a breakout, but it does not guarantee the outcome.

False breakouts can happen, so traders often use confirmation tools and predefined risk controls.

What is a double bottom pattern?

A double bottom is a chart pattern that looks like the letter W. It usually appears after a market has moved lower.

The pattern forms in three main stages:

Price falls to a low and rebounds. Price falls again, but holds near the first low. Price moves back up and breaks above the high between the two lows.

That high between the two lows is called the neckline. Many traders wait for price to close above the neckline before treating the pattern as confirmed.

The idea behind the pattern is simple: sellers try to push price lower twice, but price holds around the same area both times. Some traders read this as a sign that selling pressure may be easing and that buyers may be becoming more active.

A double bottom is generally only confirmed on a close above the neckline. Before that, two similar lows only show a possible setup.

The opposite pattern is the double top. It forms after an uptrend, has an M shape, and points to a possible move lower.

Double bottom at a glance

Element What traders look for Why it matters Prior trend A visible move lower before the pattern forms Helps frame the pattern as a possible reversal First low Price reaches support and rebounds Shows the first area where buyers stepped in Middle peak Price bounces between the two lows Creates the neckline Second low Price returns near the first low Suggests support may be holding again Neckline break Price closes above the middle peak Often used as confirmation Volume Higher volume on the breakout Can support the signal, but does not guarantee it

How to identify a double bottom

A double bottom has a few defining features. Traders usually look for the full structure before treating it as a potential reversal pattern.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Step 1. Two similar lows Price makes two clear troughs at around the same level, with a rebound between them. The lows don’t need to match exactly, but they should be close enough to suggest that the same area has acted as support twice.

Price makes two clear troughs at around the same level, with a rebound between them. The lows don’t need to match exactly, but they should be close enough to suggest that the same area has acted as support twice. Step 2. The middle peak and neckline Between the two lows, price rallies to an interim high. Traders draw the neckline across this high. If price later closes above it, some traders see that as a sign that the pattern may be active.

Between the two lows, price rallies to an interim high. Traders draw the neckline across this high. If price later closes above it, some traders see that as a sign that the pattern may be active. Step 3. A prior downtrendFor the pattern to work as a possible reversal signal, it should appear after a clear move lower. A W shape in the middle of a sideways range may carry less meaning, as there may not be a trend to reverse.

The pattern is usually easier to interpret when the two lows, neckline and prior downtrend are all clear. Even then, a double bottom should be treated as a potential signal, not confirmation that price will rise.

The psychology behind the pattern

The double bottom is often used to describe a possible change in market behaviour around support.

Here’s how traders often interpret it:

First low : price reaches an area where some buyers step in, creating a bounce.

: price reaches an area where some buyers step in, creating a bounce. Second low : price falls again, but sellers do not push it much lower than before.

: price falls again, but sellers do not push it much lower than before. Neckline break: price moves above the middle peak, suggesting the earlier pattern of lower lows may be changing.

This does not mean the market will continue higher. It simply gives traders a structure they can use to assess whether a downtrend may be weakening.

Trading the double bottom: entry, target and stop

The strategy usually focuses on three parts: the neckline break, the possible target and the invalidation level.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Entry Many traders wait for price to close above the neckline before opening a long position. This can reduce the risk of entering while price is still below resistance. Some traders also wait for price to retest the neckline as possible new support before entering. This may offer extra confirmation, but it can also mean missing the trade if price keeps moving higher without a retest.

The measured target One common way to estimate a target is to: Measure the distance from the lows to the neckline. Project the same distance above the neckline. Use that level as a possible price objective. For example, if a stock’s neckline is $50 and the lows are around $42, the pattern height is $8. Projecting that distance above the neckline gives an estimated target of $58. This is only a guide. Price can fall short of the target, move beyond it, or fail soon after the breakout. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Stop-loss A stop-loss is commonly placed below the second low, or sometimes below the neckline. The aim is to close the position if the breakout fails or the pattern no longer looks valid. Placement varies by trader, timeframe and risk tolerance. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

The role of volume and confirmation

Confirmation tools can help traders assess whether a breakout looks more or less convincing.

A breakout above the neckline on rising volume is often viewed as more supportive, because it may suggest broader participation behind the move. A breakout on low volume can be less convincing and may be more vulnerable to failure.

Some traders also look at:

Relative strength index ( RSI ) : to assess whether momentum is improving.

: to assess whether momentum is improving. Moving average convergence/divergence ( MACD ) : to compare trend and momentum signals.

: to compare trend and momentum signals. Bullish divergence : when price makes a similar or lower second low, while momentum makes a higher low.

: when price makes a similar or lower second low, while momentum makes a higher low. Multiple timeframes: to check whether the pattern fits the wider market structure.

None of these tools guarantees a successful trade, but they can add useful context.

Double bottom vs double top

The two patterns are mirror images with opposite implications.

Context Double bottom (W) Double top (M) Where it forms After a downtrend After an uptrend Shape Two similar lows, W-shaped Two similar highs, M-shaped Confirmation Close above the neckline Close below the neckline Typical reading Possible move higher Possible move lower

Both patterns use similar logic. The double bottom looks for a possible move higher after a downtrend, while the double top looks for a possible move lower after an uptrend. In both cases, many traders wait for a neckline break before treating the pattern as confirmed.

Common mistakes and false breakouts

Understanding where the pattern can fail can make it easier to use it more carefully.

Entering too early

One common mistake is entering before price breaks above the neckline. Price may reach the neckline, fail to break through, and then move lower again.

Waiting for a confirmed close above the neckline can reduce this risk, though it cannot remove it completely.

Treating the target as certain

The measured target is only an estimate. Markets do not have to move in a straight line or reach the projected level.

Some traders use the target as a planning tool, then adjust their approach based on price action, volatility and wider market conditions.

Ignoring the wider market

A double bottom does not show the full market picture on its own. News, volatility, broader trend direction and market sentiment can all affect what happens after the breakout.

False breakouts

A false breakout happens when price moves above the neckline but then falls back below it. This can leave breakout traders in a losing position.

Weak volume on the breakout can be one warning sign, but false breakouts can still happen even when the setup looks clean.

No chart pattern is a guarantee. False breakouts are a normal part of trading double bottoms, which is why confirmation and a predefined stop matter.

Limitations and risk management

The double bottom can be useful, but it has clear limits. The pattern can fail, the target is only an estimate, and it is not always easy to decide whether the two lows are close enough to count. A clean W shape can also fail if wider market conditions do not support the move.

Traders often read the pattern alongside volume, momentum, trend analysis and more than one timeframe. Before entering, they may define the entry, target, stop-loss and invalidation point, and choose a position size that reflects their risk tolerance. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed, while guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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